Tech Stocks Could Rise 25% in 2021, Say Wedbush Analysts

They name five stocks that could benefit the most as the economy re-opens.

(Next year could be another strong year for tech stocks as the economy starts to grow again with the distribution of a COVID vaccine, according to analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe at Wedbush.) - Get Report

While they acknowledge that some tech stocks have already become highly valued -- indeed, the number of downgrades of tech stocks on valuation concerns has risen dramatically in recent weeks -- the two view this as a “re-rating paradigm” as tech investors hunt for growth.

With a vaccine rolling out and some form of normalization expected to return by the spring or summer, the two are most positive on Uber (UBER) - Get Report, Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Cerence CRNC and Nuance (NUAN) - Get Report, the latter based on the potential for larger healthcare deals occurring.

The two have been bullish on tech stocks since March, arguing that a first phase favored cloud/consumer services such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Disney (DIS) - Get Report; cyber security plays such as Zcaler (ZS) - Get Report, Crowdstrike (CRWD) - Get Report, Okta (OKTA) - Get Report, and working from home stocks such as Zoom Video ZM, Docusign (DOCU) - Get Report and Slack (WORK) - Get Report. Now they believe we’re entering a second phase as the economic rebound supports the “fundamental and growth trajectories of well-positioned tech stocks.”

That points to favoring working from home stocks, FAANG names and cloud stocks for at least the next six to twelve months, they say, with a fundamental growth driver remaining especially strong around cloud and cyber security names as a result of the massive SolarWinds hack. Roughly 35% of workloads are now on the cloud but that number is projected to hit 55% by 2022, according to Ives and Backe.

Finally, the strongest tech plays on an economic recovery are likely to be Uber and Lyft as a return to the office and travel in 2021 should improve both their businesses dramatically and “result in these stocks moving much higher during 2021.

