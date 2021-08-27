August 27, 2021
Jim Cramer: Earnings Season Drove Markets Higher Despite Delta, Inflation Fears
Publish date:

Tech Stocks' Big Gap: Apple, Microsoft Google

Wall Street's inequality gap between big tech and small-caps is growing. Tim Collins details what investors need to watch out for.
Author:

On a recent day heavy with quarterly reports, Real Money's Tim Collins pointed out some surprising gaps in U.S. equities.

It was a ticker list that made for remarkable reading. Just three companies dominate the market with a combined market value than the next 12 companies combined. Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report and Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report each have values in excess of two trillion dollars and Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report is closing in on that number. The next most valuable company, Visa  (V) - Get Report, has a value of $523 billion. 

“The fact that there are two companies with more than two trillion-dollar market caps, along with one closing in on a two trillion-dollar valuation, is amazing. The headlines are always hard to keep up with when Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet report on the same day," Collins wrote recently over on Real Money.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from Collins and the other contributors on Real Money.

At the same time, Collins sees ongoing problems at the low end of the market.

"Unfortunately, I don't feel like we're going to find a bottom in small-caps or enthusiasm around them until the large-caps step aside. And by that, I mean get hit hard first. I'm looking for a quick drop to around the 50-day simple moving average on something like the Nasdaq. Of course, small-caps would get hit as well, but if they didn't get hit as hard, I believe there would be a draw back into the smaller names. Right now, those names are death. China is death, too."

In one of his most recent columns, Collins writes that while he doesn't like to anticipate, small-caps don't look as bad as they did earlier this summer. He's got his eye on Olo  (OLO) - Get Report, shares of which have had a great August. Olo is a New York-based company that develops digital ordering and delivery programs for restaurants.

Soon we'll see the end of summer weakness, Collins says. But we still have a top-heavy market and the big names are sucking up a lot of value.

