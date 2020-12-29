Tech Investors Rotate Into FAANG Stocks and Out of Robinhood Favorites

Big-cap tech stocks are generally having a good week, while many smaller, richly-valued names are selling off.

The Nasdaq has moved less than 0.5% so far this week, but many well-known tech names have seen far bigger price swings.

On one hand, the proverbial FAANG stocks, which have generally underperformed the Nasdaq since September, have moved higher this week.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report are each up about 4% from last Thursday’s close, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is up about 3.5% and Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report is up about 4.5%. Alphabet (GOOG) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report are each up a little over 1%.

Amazon could be getting a boost from a Monday press release trumpeting the company’s holiday season sales. Among other things, Amazon disclosed that its holiday season sales involving marketplace sellers rose over 50% annually.

Apple, which has made fresh highs this week, appears to still be getting a boost from last week’s Reuters report that it’s working on an electric car. Continued signs of strong iPhone demand might also be helping out.

But while the tech giants are having a good week, the same can’t be said for many Robinhood favorites such as high-multiple internet, cloud software and electric car plays.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report, which sold off last week after a report about plans to launch e-mail and calendar apps raised concerns about competitive pressures, is down another 6% this week. Likewise, online TV service provider FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report has dropped 16% this week, after getting clobbered last Thursday thanks to a very bearish LightShed Partners report.

C3Ai (AI) - Get Report, which was bid up to a nosebleed valuation in spite of seeing major COVID-related sales pressures this year, is also down 16%. Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report is down 6%, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report is down 11% and (thanks to a big Tuesday selloff) electric car battery developer QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report is down 14%.

What’s causing this tech rotation? Year-end trades made for tax and portfolio rebalancing reasons could be playing a role. Also, Tesla’s (TSLA) - Get Report entry into the S&P 500 a week ago is a potential catalyst.

The fact that S&P 500 index funds had to trim their positions in FAANG stocks and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report to help make room for Tesla was a headwind in recent weeks for the shares of many big-cap tech names, and one which has now gone away.

Meanwhile, Robinhood favorites might be pressured by the growing number of alarm bells being raised by analysts and others about the astronomical valuations select tech companies favored by retail investors are now being granted.

Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal ran a piece noting that U.S. margin debt has risen above $700 billion for the first time in history. The WSJ also reported (citing data from Options Clearing Corp.) that daily options contract volume has risen 48% this year, and that inflows for leveraged and inverse ETFs have reached their highest levels since 2008.

