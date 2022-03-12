Skip to main content
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk

Tech Hardware Giant Navigates to Post-Pandemic World

Just because employees aren't working from home as much doesn't mean they don't need PCs and printers, CEO tells Jim Cramer.

With the pandemic easing and more workers returning to the office, some have declared the end of both the personal computer and the work-from-home movement. Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP HPQ, has a different view.

Lores told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of Mad Money that HP is still benefiting from the work-from-home and hybrid economy, as workers need new PCs, printers and accessories to be able to work from anywhere.

HP recently delivered strong earnings, in contrast to those of rival Dell DELL, which were hurt by supply chain issues.

When asked about supply chain issues seen by Dell, Lores said that only HP's printing division was affected by them this quarter, as the company has been proactive in managing problems before they arise.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

On Real Money Pro, technical analyst Bruce Kamich said the charts are unclear for HP.

“Prices reached our $39 price target in January but have since made a lower high and a lower low in February,” Kamich noted “HPQ looks like it can correct lower in the weeks ahead. Avoid the long side for now,” he added.

HP remains committed to its shareholders, Lores told Cramer. The company has promised a $4 billion share buyback in 2022 and they completed $1.5 billion in share repurchases this quarter.

Lores was also bullish on new products, like HP's foray into gaming peripherals and its continued work in 3D printing technologies that could one day replace single-use plastics.

In 2015 Hewlett-Packard split into two companies: HP Inc., which made personal computers and printers, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which provided products and services for businesses.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGMBALY

Las Vegas Strip Casino Operator May Make a Big Change

By Daniel Kline
What Is Patrick Mahomes' Net Worth?
CRYPTOCURRENCY

NFL Players Go Long and Short on Fantasy Crypto Pay

By Rob Lenihan
Big King Burger King Lead
INVESTING
QSRYUMMCD

Burger King Drops Popular Menu Items (More Whoppers, Fewer Choices)

By Daniel Kline
Housing Lead KL
INVESTING

Is It a Good Time To Buy a House? (Here's What You Should Know.)

By Daniel Kline
Gas price 030722 BH Twitter
Oil

How to Save Money on Gas? This Might Help

By Tom Bemis
U.S. Government Considers Chinese Sanctions For Hack Attacks
INVESTING
AMZNIBMGOOGL

Russian Hacking Have You Worried? It Should

By Brian O'Connell
Inflation Trade thumb
INVESTING

Volatility is a Hallmark of This Kind of Market

By Brian O'Connell
Google Online Learning Lead KL
TECHNOLOGY
GOOGLCOURFB

Tech Giants Offer Digital Skills Courses to Fuel the American Dream

By Vidhi Choudhary