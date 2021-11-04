TDH Jumps 187%, Qualcomm Soars; Late Roundup

Shares of TDH Holdings (PETZ) - Get TDH Holdings, Inc. Report, soared in late trading Wednesday after the company announced a registered direct offering that raised $9.9 million from the sale of 15 million common shares at 64 cents each and warrants to purchase 30 million shares for 1 cent a warrant.

The Chinese pet food products maker said in a statement that it plans to use the proceeds on “strategic acquisitions and investments in complementary business.”

Shares of TDH ended the regular session up 60 cents, or 34%, at $2.37. In the after-hours session the stock gained $4.44, or 187%, to $6.81.

Qualcomm

Chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get QUALCOMM Incorporated Report reported better-than-expected results and offered upbeat guidance amid signs it is weather the chip shortages better than many other suppliers. The company posted a fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.55 a share on revenue of $9.32 billion. That came in better than Wall Street estimates of EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $8.86 billion. The company forecast fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.90 to $3.10 a share on revenue between $10 billion and $10.8 billion.

Shares of Qualcomm rose $10.51, or 7.6%, to $148.99 in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Roku

Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report offered disappointing guidance for the fourth quarter after the bell Wednesday as well as missing revenue estimates for the just completed quarter.

The company said it is ”mindful that the challenges created by the global supply chain disruptions will likely continue into 2022. These headwinds may have a broad impact on the holiday season in terms of consumer confidence, product pricing and availability, and advertising spend levels.” The company forecast total net revenue of $893 million at the midpoint in the fourth quarter.

Shares fell $26.66, or 8.5%, to $287.00 in after-hours trading.