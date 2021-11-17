Skip to main content
As Inflation Takes Center Stage, What Role Will The Fed Play?
As Inflation Takes Center Stage, What Role Will The Fed Play?
Publish date:

TD Securities: Fed Won't Raise Interest Rates Next Year

The employment-to-population ratio remains 2 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, TD points out. And jobs matter to the Fed.
Author:

Most investment professionals predict the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates next year, but TD Securities begs to differ.

“We expect that markets will be biased towards earlier tightening from the Fed, but where others have buckled, we look for the Fed to hold firm,” TD analysts wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.

“Tapering buys time before it has to consider lifting rates, and with U.S. growth expected to decelerate through 2022 we don’t see much incentive for the Fed to lift rates next year.”

The Fed began tapering its bond purchases this month and expects to finish its quantitative easing program around the middle of next year.

But TD analysts note that the Fed’s dual mandate includes employment as well as inflation. The employment-to-population ratio remains 2 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, they point out.

They expect supply-chain disruption to lessen “more forcefully” in the second half of next year, expect withdrawal of policy stimulus to slow economic growth and expect a slide in energy prices to dampen inflation.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon maintains that rampant risk-taking, encouraged by low interest rates, has pushed financial markets out of whack.

“When I step back and think about my 40-year career, there have been periods of time when greed has far outpaced fear,” he told Bloomberg.

“We are in one of those periods. My experience says those periods aren’t long lived. Something will rebalance it and bring a little bit more perspective.”

“Chances are interest rates will move up,” and that should do the trick, Solomon said.

David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs. Photo: Bloomberg
