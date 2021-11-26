Target is better positioned for the holiday season compared to peers, experts said.

Retail giant Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report is well positioned for a successful holiday season with ample inventory even as peers report shortage of inventory while grappling with production constraints.

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztine Katai told TheStreet that Target is ready for the rush of shoppers.

"Target is very well positioned for a successful holiday period, including the Thanksgiving weekend, especially from an inventory perspective," she wrote in an emailed response. "The retailer made inventory investments during third quarter 2021 and exited the quarter with more than $2 billion higher inventory levels year-on-year."

The Minneapolis-based retailer kicked off its holiday deals on Oct. 31. The big box retailer clocked $14.9 billion in inventory at the end of Oct. 30, 17% higher than $12.7 billion during the same period last year.

"Target has also made strategic price investments to reinforce its value proposition, which we think will result in sustained top-line strength and market share gains, particularly as shoppers are facing rising prices across most of their daily lives," Katai added.

A company spokesperson said Target is "well stocked and ready to provide a great guest experience this holiday season."

"We’ve intentionally spread our Black Friday offers out through the entire month to ensure we deliver ease and safety to our guests, allowing them to get our best deals whenever they choose to shop," a Target spokesperson said in an emailed response to TheStreet, regarding supply shortages during Thanksgiving.

Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Report said this week that it was facing a shortage of inventory at its off-price Nordstrom Rack chain as it grappled with supply chain issues and rising staffing costs.

Telsey Advisory Group Senior Managing Director Joseph Feldman echoed Katai's sentiment.

"Target should be one of the big winners this holiday season. We're very optimistic about their Black Friday and Cyber Monday numbers," he told TheStreet.

"Target's inventory position is good heading into the holiday quarter. It has seen very strong sales for the first nine months of the year," he said. "They are providing what the customer wants, a good mix of differentiated merchandise, especially its private label brands. Shop-in-shops with Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, and Ulta (ULTA) - Get Ulta Beauty Inc Report have all been a hit. Demand has been high both in-store as well as online."

Feldman said Target is better positioned for the holiday season compared to peers and expects the retail giant to clock 11% same-store sales for the fourth quarter.

"We are forecasting fourth quarter comp sales growth of 11%, which translates to a very strong 31.5% two-year growth vs. third quarter 2021's 33.4%," Katai added.

Target does not release a Black Friday weekend sales update, but it will put out a holiday sales update in early January.

