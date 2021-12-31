Target, Walmart, Costco: When Do Big Retailers Close for New Year's Day?

Say goodbye to 2021, but make sure you get your shopping in before these popular retail chains close their doors for the year.

The champagne is chilling and the ball has been raised, read to drop as we count off the last few seconds of 2021. It has been a challenging year for many marked by the ongoing pain caused by the pandemic. People may not be quite as happy to say goodbye to 2021 as they were 2020, but it's fair to say that many Americans won't shed too many tears at this year ending.

But, before we can close the books on the past year, some of us have parties to host, bowl games that require snacks, and other reasons we need to hit a store before they close for the year,

Many retailers shut their doors early in order to give their staff a chance to celebrate NewYear's Eve. Here's a look at when some of the most-popular chains will close for the year.

Apple Stores

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report closes its stores at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The chain reopens on New Year's Day, but some of its stores remain closed due to the rise in Covid cases.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report closes at 6 p.m, on New Year's Eve and operates from 9-6 on New Year's Day.

Best Buy

Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report will stay open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and reopen at 11 a.m. on New Year's Day, staying open until 7 p.m,

BJ's Wholesale

BJ's Wholesale (BJ) - Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Report closes at 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The warehouse club will then operate from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Costco

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report closes at 6 p.m., on New Year's Eve and will be closed on New Year's Day.

CVS

CVS (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report operates normal hours in most markets both on New Year's Even and New Year's Day, but hours can vary and the pharmacy may not operate on regular hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods will meet all your year-end and New Year sporting goods need from 9-7 on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Dollar General

Dolar General (DG) - Get Dollar General Corporation Report operates normal hours on both days.

Five Below

Five Below (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report will close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Even and operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, on New Year's Day.

Gamestop

Gamestop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report hours vary based on the location of the stores. Gamestops that are outside of stores will operate from noon to 7 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Home Depot

Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. Report closes at 6 p.m. to end the year and will open at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day when it closes at 8 p.m.

Kohl's

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report won't give its workers much of a break for the holiday as it plans to operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Lowe's

Lowe's (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report will close most, but not all, of its locations at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. It's stores will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Petco

Petco (WOOF) - Get Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc Class A Report If you need some last-minute pet items, you'll have until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The chain will then be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club closes at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will be closed on New Year's Day.

Target

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report closes at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., on New Year's Day.

Walgreen's

Walgreen's (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report stores operate their normal hours, but pharmacy hours will vary.

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report operates during its normal hours on both days making it perhaps that last major chain you can shop in on New Year's Eve.