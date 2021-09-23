Target to Hire 100,000 Holiday Staff to Boost Same-Day Delivery

Target will hire 100,000 holiday staff nationwide, seeking to boost same-day delivery as the holiday season approaches.

Big-box retailer Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report said Thursday that it will hire 100,000 temporary holiday workers at its stores nationwide, seeking to boost same-day delivery as it prepares for rising holiday-season demand.

Shares of the Minneapolis retail giant at last check rose 0.8% to $243.69.

Target said these workers will supplement its current delivery teams and will also have the opportunity to remain with Target following the holiday season.

Target has been increasing the number of store teams supporting contactless deliveries -- Drive Up and Order Pickup.

The retailer has also seen the number of employees at its fulfillment centers triple over the past two years.

Amazon to Add 125,000 Transport, Fulfillment Staff at Average $18-Hour

Target is also adding five million paid working hours for employees this holiday season and will pay an additional $75 million in wages to its current employees.

"We have worked to provide our team members with more consistent schedules, which means more consistent paychecks and a more consistent way to manage their life," said Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer in a statement.

"We are offering more hours to team members who want them and continuing our important investment in training and development." Kremer added.

In 2020, Target's winter holiday sales from stores and digital channels rose 17% from the year-earlier period.

Online sales more than doubled in November and December while same-store sales ticked 4.2% higher, the company said.

Target has more than 1,900 stores all over the U.S. and about 350,000 employees.

Last week, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report said it would hire another 125,000 employees in its warehouses and package sorting centers and will pay up to $22.50 an hour in some locations.

Meanwhile, delivery giant United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report is hiring 100,000 part and full-time seasonal workers to meet holiday delivery demand, the same number the company brought on last year.

And department-store retailer Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report said it will add 90,000 seasonal workers to stores and warehouses.