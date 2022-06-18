Target Takes Aim at Amazon Prime Day

Competing against Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report is not easy for rival retailers as it projects its Prime service to have 152 million users in 2022. The online retail giant's subscriber base is also a key to its success with its annual sales event Prime Day.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report made a play to challenge Amazon Prime Day with its Walmart+ subscriber base, which amounted to 32 million subscribers in 2021, as it rolled out Walmart+ Weekend on June 2.

Now, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report is the latest major retailer to take on Prime Day, which Amazon launched in 2015. Target seems up for the challenge, as being a one-stop online shopping hub means being able to supply everything to consumers that is under the sun.

Amazon Prime Day Gets Direct Competition

Amazon announced that its annual Amazon Prime Day sale would be July 12-13, so you can imagine shoppers are equally excited to learn that Target released the news that its Target Deal Days would return July 11-13.

Target’s Deal Days are sweeter than that of Amazon’s Prime Day since there is no membership required, already saving consumers Amazon's annual membership fee of $139. Target makes their sale even more accessible to consumers by having their sale for 72 hours versus Amazon’s 48 hours.

Perks to Target Deal Days are the ability to shop online and do pickup or same-day delivery at any of their nearly 2,000 store locations. Consumers do not need to select a pickup window. Currently, Amazon’s same-day delivery is limited to certain products and only in areas supported by same-day delivery.

Target has the upper hand for sure on this one. If you are a Shipt member, you can get same-day delivery from Target for free or you can pay $9.99 for delivery. If you think you will be doing more online shopping in the future, it might be a good decision to go ahead and get the Shipt membership for $99. Shipt is still a $40 savings compared to Amazon Prime Membership. Shipt is a delivery service owned and operated by the Target.

Image source. Shutterstock

Target Will Pay You to Shop with Them

Consumers spending a minimum of $50 on food and beverages will receive a $10 Target Gift Card when the consumer uses the same-day service option.

Targets Deal Days is set to include some big savings, including up to $70 off Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report products, up to 50% off other technology, up to 50% off select clothing and accessories, up to 50% off toys, up to 40% off kitchen appliances, up to 35% off floor care products, up to 30% off Home Goods and up to 25% on beauty products.

Getting discounts is even easier for Target Circle members using their Target RedCard. Members will receive an additional 5% off all items purchased during Target Deal Days.

While Target hasn’t said specifically what is going to be included in Target Deal Days it is sure to include some discounts for gamers. Deals will also be great for consumers heading off to college with deals on kitchen appliances, home goods, and tech.

Amazon also hasn’t said what all will be included in their July Prime Days, but right now Prime members can access 30 free online games. Consumers are the clear winners when they can shop both sales at the same time, taking advantage of the best deals available by both companies.

While both Amazon Prime Days and Target Deal Days will likely be successful for both corporations, the real winners will be consumers who can take advantage of both sales. As summer activities have started taking control of the family calendar, online shopping and delivery can make summer hours more available to consumers to do the things they want to do.