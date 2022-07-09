Skip to main content
Did Cathie Wood Correctly Call a Bitcoin Bottom?
Did Cathie Wood Correctly Call a Bitcoin Bottom?

Target Makes a Bold Move Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The retailer has gone through some supply chain and pandemic-related inventory problems and some of its customers may benefit.

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report has seen its sales steadily rise from the beginning of the pandemic through now. The chain strengthened its already-strong relationship with its customers during the darkest covid days and has spent judiciously to evolve its business to accommodate changes in how customers shop.

That has included expanding the availability of curbside pickup as well as buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) options. Target has also continued to invest in its Shipt same-day delivery service. The chain has struggled, however, as have many others, with inventory issues.

The pandemic made past purchasing data less-than-useful and consumption patterns have changed. That led to shortages early in the pandemic -- when it was hard to buy toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and a few other items -- and now it has left the retailer with too much inventory in certain areas.

Target saw a rapid slowdown in spending in its apparel, home, and hardlines categories beginning in March, CEO Brian Cornell said during the chain's first-quarter earnings call.

"While we anticipated a post-stimulus slowdown in these categories, and we expect the consumers to continue refocusing their spending away from goods and services, we didn't anticipate the magnitude of that shift," he said. "..this led us to carry too much inventory, particularly in bulky categories, including kitchen appliances, TVs, and outdoor furniture."

Those overages have led to the company looking to discount some of those items and sell through others to clear space for good inventory that may not be needed right away. Cornell said that the chain would discount some items and 

And with very little slack capacity after two years of unprecedented growth, we faced elevated costs to store and indicated rightsizing our inventory position. Nevertheless, we're still seeing healthy overall spending, I guess, even as their spending continues to evolve.

Now, Target has made good on those promises with an extended version of its annual sale for students and teacher.

Target Lead JS
Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Target Rolls Out Student, Teacher Discounts

Target has decided to offer college students a 20% discount through its Target Circle rewards program. It's also bringing back tax-free weekends and will extend its Teacher Prep event from July 17 through September 10. That's six weeks longer than the program, which offers teachers 15% off on school supplies, usually runs.

"We know the back-to-school season signals an important milestone for millions of families across the country – and we're here to help by introducing even more ways for guests to save and find everything they need all in one convenient location," said Target Chief Merchandising Officer Jill Sando.

Target will also offer its special "Deal Days," (essentially its answer to Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day from July 11-13

Target Had to Make Tough Inventory Choices

The retailer ended up with too much inventory in certain areas and it had to make decisions as to how to handle that.

Chief Merchandise Officer Christina Hennington explained the predicament the company was in and how it chose to handle it during the earnings call.

"As we developed our plans for the quarter, our task was to anticipate how spending would change under circumstances no one had ever seen before, given that we were about to compare over two years of historically high federal stimulus payments. As such, we relied on numerous forecasts and estimate, both internal and external, to help determine our view for the quarter. Despite this careful approach, the mix of actual demand materialized differently than we had anticipated," she said.

Basically, the chain had to decide what items to hold onto and which ones to markdown so they would sell through faster.

"In addition, as supply grew and demand shifted away from bigger, bulkier products like furniture, TVs and more, we needed to make difficult trade-off decisions. We could keep this product knowing would sell over time or we could make room for fast-growing categories, like food and beverage, beauty and personal care, and household essentials," she explained. "To preserve the quality of on-shelf presentations and support the guest experience, we chose the latter, leading to incremental markdowns that reduced our gross margin."

Lower margins are a negative in the short-term but Hennington sees a silver lining.

"While these were difficult decisions, we believe they'll pay off in the long term, given that building long-term loyalty remains our top priority," she said. 

Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGMWYNN

Las Vegas Strip Getting Unique New Casino (Dream Baby Dream)

By Daniel Kline
Brittney Griner Lead JS
INVESTING

Brittney Griner Faces Uphill Battle in Russian Cannabis Detention

By Tony Owusu
6 cash gas price dollars sh
INVESTING
XOMCVXOXY

If Enough People Did This, Would Gasoline Prices Come Down?

By Zigi Kaiser and Colette Bennett
Interpublic Tops Fourth-Quarter Forecasts and Raises Dividend
INVESTING
IPGOMCIHRTB

Consider These Surprising Picks for an Advertising Slowdown

By Dan Weil
Student Loan Consolidation: A Way Out for Those Saddled With Debt
PERSONAL FINANCE

Are Student-Loan Borrowers Gaming the System on Loan Forgiveness?

By Brian O'Connell
Tax Questions Lead KL
TAXES

10+ Frequently Asked Tax Questions - Top CPAs Answer

By Julie Bennett Iannuzzi
Echo Show 15
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

40+ Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

By Jacob Krol and Stephanie Quick
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
INVESTING
TWTRTSLA

Elon Musk Pulls Out of $44 Billion Twitter Acquisition

By Martin Baccardax and Tom Bemis