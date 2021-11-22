Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Lowe’s, Target, TJXDraft SharePreviewPublish
Earnings Recap: Lowe’s, Target, TJXDraft SharePreviewPublish
Publish date:

Target Stores to Close Thanksgiving Day in Policy That May Continue

'What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now [Target's] new standard,” said CEO Brian Cornell.
Author:

Target  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row, and that policy may continue in coming years, the company said.

Last year Target shuttered on turkey day as a health precaution due to the Covid pandemic. 

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Target stores will open 7 a.m. local time the day after Thanksgiving, it announced earlier this month. Like so many other retailers, Target now offers holiday shopping discounts starting in October instead of waiting until Black Friday.

The stock recently traded at $242.45, down 3%. It has slumped 9% since Tuesday, when it released third-quarter earnings.

TheStreet Recommends

But Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari is bullish. 

 “Our $159 per share valuation of no-moat Target should rise by a mid-single-digit percentage, after it announced third-quarter earnings,” he wrote Wednesday.

“The chain saw another quarter of exceptional comparable sales growth (12.7%), handily beating our 7.5% expectation on strong store traffic.

“While the results will push our near-term top-line expectations higher (contributing to the planned valuation increase, along with a time value of money-related adjustment), our long-term forecast is intact (low-single-digit percentage sales growth, 8% adjusted operating margins)."

“Management expects high-single-digit to low-double-digit comparable growth in the fourth quarter, and our prior 6.5% expectation will likely rise to roughly 10%,” Akbari said.

To be sure, “we still suggest investors await a more attractive entry point considering near-term volatility and long-term concerns about retail competition and Target’s level of differentiation,” he said.

Tags
terms:
Holidays and EventsRetail
24. Adobe Systems
INVESTING

Adobe Upgraded to Overweight by Atlantic on Fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Finds Ways to Boost On-Board Spending
INVESTING

Norwegian Cruise, Etsy Top UBS List of Retail-Favored Stocks

Bobby Kotick Lead
INVESTING

Activision Downgraded to Sell by MKM on Sexual-Misconduct Matter

Apple Stock
MARKETS

Apple Stock Jumps To Fresh Record High on Holiday iPhone 13 Optimism

Magnum Real Estate To Accept Bitcoin In Sale Of Manhattan Retail Properties In Another First For US Commercial Market
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Disruption Could Follow Powell Nomination

KKR Lead
INVESTING

KKR Bids $12B for Telecom Italia; Vivendi Said to Oppose Deal Price

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Jumps On Follow-Up Data From Adolescent COVID Vaccine Trial

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record High, Dow Leaps As Jerome Powell Re-Named Fed Chairman - Stock Market Live