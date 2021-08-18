Target Stock Slumps After Quarterly Earnings Beat, 2021 Outlook Boost

Target Corp. (TGT) - Get Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday, and boosted its full-year profit forecast, amid solid back-to-school demand and a return to in-store shopping.

Target said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July were pegged at $3.64 per share, a 7.7% increase from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.42 per share. Group revenues, Target said, rose 9.5% to $25.16 billion, largely in-line with analysts' estimates of a $25.1 billion tally.

Target said same-store sales rose 8.7%, with overall comparable sales, including digital channels, rising 8.9%, well ahead of the Refinitiv forecast of 7.6%. Comparable digital sales, Target said, rose 10% from last year as online shopping continued to drive transactions even as pandemic restrictions eased around the country.

"In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target's leadership position in retail," said CEO Brian Cornell. "We've spent years building and investing in the durable model we have today, which is supported by a differentiated strategy and the best team in retail."

"Even after unprecedented growth over the last two years, we see much more opportunity ahead of us, and we're leaning into opportunities to invest in the long-term growth and resiliency of our business," he added. "Our team and operating model can seamlessly adapt to changes in the environment, and we're well-positioned to deliver outstanding performance in the back half of the year."

Target shares were marked 3.7% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $245.15 each.

Target said it sees "high single digit" growth in comparable sales for the second half of the year, "near the high end of the previous guidance range, a full year operating margin of around 8%, up from a prior forecast of 7.2%.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, the world's biggest retailer, topped Street forecasts for its second quarter earnings yesterday, and boosted its full-year profit forecast to between $$6.20 to $6.25 per share, as U.S. same-store sales rose 5.2% and revenues topped $141 billion.