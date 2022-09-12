Target Partners With a Big Name in the Toy Business

With the holidays not so far away, many are already thinking -- or worrying -- about what to buy loved ones for Christmas.

However, if there's any year that presents may be a little smaller than usual, this would be the one. Crippling gas costs bit into people's budgets over the spring and summer, forcing many commuters to seek alternate means of travel. Fear of a recession made many pull back on spending and switch to more affordable brands at the grocery.

A recent Bankrate survey also found that one out of every four people planned to go into debt this Christmas to afford gifts, which is a troubling sign of just how much holiday spending (and the pressure to do it) affects people.

But businesses can't just stop marketing Christmas, even if some of us are feeling a bit Scrooge-like. And if you need some dazzle to lift your spirits, Target (TGT) has a new exclusive collaboration on the way that might just do the trick.

Shutterstock

Target Collaborates With a Toy Giant

While your kids may be all about getting "Fortnite" and "Minecraft" toys, Target has gone for a classier route with its newest collaboration.

The retailer announced it would partner with American toy company FAO Schwarz for an exclusive line of toys that will only be sold at Target and FAO locations. The line will feature more than 120 toys and will launch in November. A few of the toys mentioned include the FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show playset, FAO Schwarz Ride On Train, the FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror.

This launch will also be accompanied by a capsule collection specially designed to celebrate FAO Schwarz's 160th anniversary, which will include several nostalgic picks under $25, like a Hot Wheels Collector set and the FAO Schwarz 160th Anniversary Teddy Bear.

While the world's oldest toy brand is known for the high end on both quality and price, this collection is designed to be affordable, with prices starting at $9.99.

"One of the reasons families love shopping at Target is because of our incredible assortment of toys, and that selection is only getting better with our new exclusive agreement with the beloved FAO Schwarz brand," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. "From hot new items to time-tested favorites, we've curated our annual list of Bullseye's Top Toys to create an easy, fun and affordable way for guests to find just the right gift for every toy lover on their list. Simply put, there's only one place parents and gift givers need to shop for toys this holiday season — and that's Target."

Trying to Drive Holiday Shoppers to Buy

Target is known for its collaborative efforts with huge names like Lego, Lilly Pulitzer (OXM) , Hunter, Issac Mizrahi, and Anna Sui. With this collaboration, it brings an especially enticing (and not to mention successful) concept to the table: a brand known for high quality at a price far below what it typically sells for.

That said, people's worries about spending this holiday aren't likely to go out the window at the sight of an FAO Schwarz teddy bear. But if giving something affordable lifts their spirits of both gifter and giftee, then hey, you really don't have much to complain about.