Target Misses Bullseye on Holiday Sales on Weak Demand for Toys, Electronics

Target warns that growth in its fiscal fourth quarter likely will be lower amid weaker sales of toys, electronics and home furnishings over the critical holiday shopping season.

Shares of discount retail giant Target (TGT) - Get Report plunged on Wednesday after the company said sales of toys, electronics and home furnishings over the critical holiday shopping season weren’t as strong as expected, and warned that overall growth for its fiscal fourth quarter will likely be lower than predicted.

The company reported that sales rose 1.4% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 in stores and through its digital channels, below its own forecasts, and warned that growth for the full quarter, which includes January, will likely come in less than half the 3% to 4% growth it had been expecting.

The Minneapolis-based company pointed to weak sales of toys and electronics – two key holiday-season categories that all retailers count on to boost sales. Still, it said it was maintaining its profit targets, in part because other categories that did have robust sales earn higher margins.

For the fourth quarter, Target expects adjusted per-share earnings of $1.54 to $1.74 and full-year adjusted per-share earnings of $6.25 to $6.45.

Despite a condensed calendar shopping period and initial expectations of a strong post-Thanksgiving shopping season kick-off, Target and other retailers including Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Report also have reported sluggish holiday sales.

Macy's (M) - Get Report, J.C. Penney (JCP) - Get Report and Victoria's Secret parent L Brands (LB) - Get Report so far have all reported lower sales in the critical November and December months.

To date, Costco (COST) - Get Report stands as the outlier, reporting comparable sales up 9% in the five weeks ended Jan. 5, including e-commerce and international sales.

The two biggest U.S. retailers, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, haven't yet announced their holiday results. Walmart will release its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18.

Shares of Target were down 7.48%, or $9.37 a share, at $115.89 in premarket trading on Wednesday.