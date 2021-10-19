Target Plans More Apple Shop-in-Shop Popups for Holiday Season

Shares of big box retailer Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report are rising Tuesday after the company announced that it is expanding the footprint of its Apple at Target shop-in-shop locations.

The move comes in time for holiday shopping. Target will expand its Apple at Target offerings to 36 stores from 17 stores.

"The strength of our assortment of national and owned brands, the expertise of our team members and the incredible value we offer make Target an unmatched destination for electronics and accessories,” says Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president, hardlines, Target

Shares of Target on Tuesday dipped 0.3% to $252.95 at last check.

Shoppers will be able to pick up Apple products like the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods, the HomePod mini and Apple TV.

Shoppers can shop in store or online through Target.com with the option for order pickup, same day delivery and curbside services available.

“With the expanded Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences, we’re elevating this even further. And coupled with the added convenience of our same-day fulfillment services and new price match guarantee all season long, guests know they can turn to Target with confidence during the holidays, whether that’s in store or online.," Nayar said.

Last week, analysts at Bank of America named Target, along with Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, as the top picks for the fourth quarter among food retailers.

“Following our WMT/TGT investor relations catch-ups last week, we believe that both companies, while not immune to the current challenging supply chain and rising cost environment, are particularly well positioned relative to the broader competitive retail landscape heading into the holidays," BofA analyst Robert Ohmes said.