Target Extends Pandemic Pay Boost as Earnings Loom

Target is extending a $2-an-hour coronavirus crisis pay boost for employees into the start of July.

Target (TGT) - Get Report will extend a coronavirus-emergency wage increase for its employees and shares of the retailer were rising on the tailwinds of Monday's stock market rebound.

Shares of Target jumped 2.75% to $124.27 a share as optimism over a potential vaccine for the deadly coronavirus boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In a memo to employees, Target CEO Brian O'Connell wrote the pay increase of $2-an-hour will now be extended until July 4, citing an "intense, volatile and stressful first quarter," reported the Star Tribune of Minneapolis, the retail giant's hometown.

The retailer also will continue to waive fees and charges for its backup daycare program, while also extending paid leave for workers who are 65 and older, have underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant, the paper reported.

The move by Target to extend the hourly pay boost and other pandemic benefits comes as the retailer prepares to release its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

It is the second time Target has extended the pay increase, with the boost to wages and benefits having cost the retailer hundreds of millions over the past few months.

Target's revenue for the first three months of 2020 is expected to jump 7% to $18.85 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

However, the retailer is expected to take a big hit to earnings, with analysts polled by Zacks estimating a nearly 50% decline from the same period in 2019, to 78 cents a share.