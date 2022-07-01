Skip to main content
Is a Recession Imminent? Signs to Watch This Quarter
Is a Recession Imminent? Signs to Watch This Quarter

Target Has a Surprising New Idea For Cereal Fans

This throwback will excite fans who fondly remember cereals from their childhoods.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Everybody loves cereal, so who wouldn't love a cereal-scented candle? Brands like Altar'd State and Homesick have made candles that smell like cereal and have fake cereal pieces in the wax of the candle to make it look like an actual bowl of cereal. The cereal candle trend originated back in 2021 on TikTok, when creators were creating their own cereal candles from home.

Now Target  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report has decided to get into the mix, and with nostalgia being as strong of a motivator as it is, this new series may just be a home run.

What Is Target's Newest Collaboration?

This time, General Mills  (GIS) - Get General Mills Inc. Report and Target have teamed up to create a line of cereal candles for fans of classic cereals. They have chosen four popular cereals to base their candles on: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, and Honey Nut Cheerios. 

Each candle can be purchased separately or as part of a set: one candle is a single wick with the brand's logo on the front of the jar, and the second half of the set is a three-wick candle in a tin that looks exactly like a box of that cereal. 

Cocoa-Puffs
3
Gallery
3 Images

The single wick 4oz novelty candle is $5, and the three-wick 11oz candle is $10. To buy all of the candles from each brand of cereal would cost you $75. They also come in a three-piece gift set for $15.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The candles also smell like their flavors -- cereal fans will love that the Cinnamon Toast Crunch candle smells like cinnamon and the Honey Nut Cheerios candle will remind them of eating a bowl of the classic cereal. 

How Does this Unique Collaboration Benefit Target?

Nostalgia is a safe play for just about any business. Consumers want to be reminded of their childhood and immersed in their past with products that bring back good memories. With this collaboration, Target is taking cereals that people have enjoyed since the '80s and making customers excited about a Lucky Charms candle. 

Companies have seen great success with products that remind customers of their childhood. For example, the formerly discontinued Cheez Balls from Hormel Foods-owned  (HRL) - Get Hormel Foods Corporation Report Planters were brought back for good in 2019 and sold out quickly after the announcement. 

Target also collaborated with Netflix NFLX for the launch of its fourth season to launch a "Stranger Things" product line, from posters to t-shirts.

Cereal-themed brand collaborations have been extremely popular in the last few years. In May 2022, Crocs  (CROX) - Get Crocs Inc. Report and General Mills collaborated to create cereal-inspired Crocs. The Crocs were each colored to match the cereals they were themed after, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cocoa Puffs.

General Mills' efforts are clearly working in its favor, too. Since the collaboration came out, General Mills' stock went up by 8.7% and shares have risen from $70.29 to $75.82. In addition, General Mills' reported in its last earnings call that it had boosted its quarterly dividend, even in the face of inflation and supply chain issues rocking the U.S. economy.

6 July 4th Fireworks Destinations You Can Afford
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNBBYWMT

The 50+ Best Deals to Shop this 4th of July

By Jacob Krol and Stephanie Quick
Michael Burry Lead JS
INVESTING

Mr. Big Short: Stock Plunge May Be Only 50% Over

By Dan Weil
Student Loans and Tax Credits
Sponsored Story
INTU

A Guide to Social Security Tax

By TurboTax
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
^INDU^SPXMU

Stock Markets Today - 7/1: Stocks Slide, Treasury Yields Tumble, Following Worst First Half On Wall Street In 50 Years

By Martin Baccardax
Samsung's New 'Gear S2' Smartwatch Is Equipped With 3G - No Phone Needed
TECHNOLOGY

"You Are The Product": Your Data on Apps Is Not Private

By Ellen Chang
Kohl's Lead JS
MARKETS
KSSFRGTGT

Kohl's Stock Plunges As Retailer Scraps Franchise Group Sale Talks

By Martin Baccardax
Tesla Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Q2 Deliveries In Focus Following Record Quarterly Stock Slump, China Shutdowns

By Martin Baccardax
Micron Lead
MARKETS
MUMSFTGOOGL

Micron Stock Tumbles On Grim Chip Sector Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat

By Martin Baccardax