Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Lowe’s, Target, TJXDraft SharePreviewPublish
Earnings Recap: Lowe’s, Target, TJXDraft SharePreviewPublish
Publish date:

Target Stock a Bullseye for Investors, Money Manager Navellier Says

Money manager Louis Navellier is impressed with Target's earnings report last month, which included adjusted profit that beat analysts' forecast.
Author:

Target  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report represents a strong buying opportunity after its recent decline, said Louis Navellier, founder of money manager Navellier & Associates.

He was impressed with the giant Minneapolis retailer’s third-quarter earnings released last month, Barron’s reports. 

Target posted adjusted profit of $3.03 a share, up 8.6% from a year earlier and beating Wall Street's consensus forecast of $2.83 a share.

Revenue totaled $25.65 billion, up 13% from a year earlier and beating analysts' expectations of $24.78 billion.

But the stock has slid 9% since Nov. 16, a day before the numbers were released. “It’s a great stock and I was happy with the earnings,” Navellier said. “I bought more on the pullback.”

TheStreet Recommends

Target's Secret: Sharp Focus on Changing How People Shop

He gives Target an “A” rating based on a statistical evaluation system that measures stock performance relative to its volatility.

Target recently traded at $239.16, down 0.2%. It has climbed 35% so far this year, beating the 25% gain for the S&P 500, as the economic recovery has sparked more shopping.

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari put Target's fair value at $159 before the earnings report. He wrote in a commentary afterward that he will likely to raise that by a mid-single-digit percentage.

“Target has adapted to retail digitization, but we believe it faces a highly competitive environment with negligible customer switching costs, exacting pressure to elevate service while holding prices low,” he said.

“Without the scale of Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report or the differentiated business models that characterize moat-endowed defensive retailers we cover, we expect no-moat Target will be vulnerable to the competitive onslaught.”

Tags
terms:
RetailStocksEarningsInvesting
Starbucks Coffee Shop Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Workers In Buffalo Vote To Unionize

3
B

What Is Book Value? Definition, How to Calculate & FAQ

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
STOCKS
SPXAAPLGME

Dow Higher, Stocks Mixed Ahead of Inflation Data Report

Apple Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAACHRJOBY

Apple Loses Key Self-Driving Car Engineers To Rivals

INVESTING
AVGONVDAAMD

Broadcom Earnings: Here Are the Key Levels to Know

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
INVESTING
LCIDBAGME

5 Top Decliners Thursday as Stocks Edged Lower on Omicron Woes

BlackRock Lead
INVESTING

BlackRock Investment Head Says it's Time to Hedge Against Inflation

Deutsche Bank Posts Bigger-Than-Expected Fourth-Quarter Loss
INVESTING
DB

Feds Say Deutsche Bank Violated DOJ Settlement