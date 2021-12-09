Target Stock a Bullseye for Investors, Money Manager Navellier Says

Money manager Louis Navellier is impressed with Target's earnings report last month, which included adjusted profit that beat analysts' forecast.

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report represents a strong buying opportunity after its recent decline, said Louis Navellier, founder of money manager Navellier & Associates.

He was impressed with the giant Minneapolis retailer’s third-quarter earnings released last month, Barron’s reports.

Target posted adjusted profit of $3.03 a share, up 8.6% from a year earlier and beating Wall Street's consensus forecast of $2.83 a share.

Revenue totaled $25.65 billion, up 13% from a year earlier and beating analysts' expectations of $24.78 billion.

But the stock has slid 9% since Nov. 16, a day before the numbers were released. “It’s a great stock and I was happy with the earnings,” Navellier said. “I bought more on the pullback.”

Target's Secret: Sharp Focus on Changing How People Shop

He gives Target an “A” rating based on a statistical evaluation system that measures stock performance relative to its volatility.

Target recently traded at $239.16, down 0.2%. It has climbed 35% so far this year, beating the 25% gain for the S&P 500, as the economic recovery has sparked more shopping.

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari put Target's fair value at $159 before the earnings report. He wrote in a commentary afterward that he will likely to raise that by a mid-single-digit percentage.

“Target has adapted to retail digitization, but we believe it faces a highly competitive environment with negligible customer switching costs, exacting pressure to elevate service while holding prices low,” he said.

“Without the scale of Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report or the differentiated business models that characterize moat-endowed defensive retailers we cover, we expect no-moat Target will be vulnerable to the competitive onslaught.”