Target Awards Employees Fourth Bonus This Year - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Target Awards Employees Fourth Bonus This Year

Target will be awarding $200 bonuses to 350,000 front-line staff ahead of the holidays. That's its fourth such employee award this year.
Author:
Publish date:

Target  (TGT) - Get Report said on Monday that it would award $200 bonuses to 350,000 front-line employees for their efforts during the pandemic.

The overall $70 million holiday-season bonus will go to eligible hourly staff in stores and distributions centers. The bonus also will go to seasonal hires and hourly staffers who support Target’s contact centers.

The bonus is the fourth Target has awarded this year. The awards are part of around $1 billion the company this year has set aside for employees' well-being, health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic. 

That set-aside includes its July 5 report that it set $15 an hour as its starting minimum wage, the Minneapolis retailing giant said.

In July Target awarded a pair of bonuses: $200 to full-time and part-time staff in stores and distribution cents; and performance bonuses to store directors, executive-team leaders, and distribution-center leaders. 

And in April Target gave between $250 and $1,500 to 20,000 store team leaders who supervised individual departments.

Target said in September that it planned to focus its temporary workforce on fulfilling online orders this holiday season. 

The retailer said it would hire 130,000 workers for the holiday season. A majority of them will manage in-store pickups for online orders and same-day curbside deliveries.

The company is doubling the workforce in these contactless deliveries, compared with a year earlier.

Target shares at last check were trading up 0.2% at $165.25. The stock is trading around its 52-week high. It's up more than 80% off its 52-week low above $90, set in early April.

27 intel michelmond : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Intel Is Said to Be Near Sale of Memory-Chip Unit for $10B

Kaixin Auto Holdings Lead
INVESTING

BioSpecifics, Trinseo, Kaixin: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Tumble as Wall Street Monitors Stimulus Negotiations

Juniper Networks' Surprise CEO Shakeup: What Wall Street's Saying
INVESTING

Juniper Networks Will Buy 128 Technology for $450 Million

Snap Lead
INVESTING

Can Snap Move to All-Time Highs on Earnings?

Dave & Busters Slumps After Trimming Full Year Guidance Following Q2 Earnings
INVESTING

Dave & Buster's Stock Up After Plan to Offer $500M of Notes

Watch: Jim Cramer Thinks Regulators Would Approve a CVS-Aetna Deal
INVESTING

CVS Health Will Hire 15,000 for Expected Covid, Flu Surge

Bentley Systems Lead
INVESTING

Bentley Systems Adds Three New Executives After Going Public