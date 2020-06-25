Target Expands Pickup Options to Include 750 Grocery Items

Target expanded its offerings of in-store and curbside pickup products to include 750 fresh and frozen grocery items.

The 750 offerings include produce, dairy, bakery, meat and frozen products. Target will start making the additions at stores in the Midwest, following successful pilot tests in the Twin Cities and Kansas City, Mo., markets.

The enhanced services will be available in more than 400 stores by the end of the month and more than 1,500 stores in time for the holidays, the company said in a statement. Both curbside and in-store pickup services are free.

"The speed and convenience of our fulfillment options … have become even more critical for our guests searching for easy and safe ways to shop during the pandemic,” John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer, said in the statement.

“During a time when even more people are looking for different ways to get the items they need, we’ll continue to invest in making Target the easiest and safest place to shop.”

Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea expressed enthusiasm about the action.

The move will "increase sales and shopping frequency, the combination of which will likely minimize the negative impact on margin, and is therefore credit positive," he said in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.

"This move, which has been in the works pre-Covid, will result in the attraction of new food shoppers and broaden Target's customer base.”

Target shares recently traded at $119.38, down 0.3%. The stock has climbed 18% over the past three months, compared with 24% for the S&P 500.