TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Tapestry Up as Earnings Lifted by Digital and China

Tapestry more than doubles analysts' adjusted-earnings expectations for the first quarter.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Tapestry jumped on Thursday after the luxury-goods company reported first-quarter earnings and sales that topped analyst estimates.

The parent of Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade reported net income of 83 cents a share against 7 cents in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings were 58 cents. Revenue for the period fell 14% to $1.17 billion from $1.36 billion. 

Analysts were expecting Tapestry to report earnings of 21 cents a share, or an adjusted 22 cents, on revenue of $1.07 billion. 

"We delivered strong profit growth across our portfolio of brands in the face of an unprecedented and challenging backdrop. We drove a meaningful sequential improvement in topline trends, supported by strength in Digital and China," Tapestry Chief Executive Joanne Crevoiserat said in a statement. 

Tapestry shares at last check were rising 11% to $23.65. Through Wednesday, the stock was trading in the middle of its 52-week range between $10.18, set in early April, and $30.40, set in early February.

The company said its growth in China was due to enhanced marketing and expanded reach across direct channels and third party online distribution. 

Net sales for the Coach brand totaled $875 million for the first quarter compared with $966 million a year ago. Coach's gross margin was 73.7% with a profit of $645 million. 

Meanwhile, net sales for Kate Spade totaled $240 million, compared with $306 million in the prior-year period. Kate Spade had gross profit of $154 million.

Currency, Commodities, GDP and Economic Data Highlight the Trading Week Ahead
INVESTING

US Economy Sees Record Growth In Q3 on COVID Re-Openings, But Gains Unlikely to Continue as Second Wave Accelerates

Pinterest Encourages Trying New Things With First Ad Campaign
INVESTING

Pinterest Shares Surge to Record High After Q3 Earnings Beat, Robust Revenue Projections

Comcast all time high
INVESTING

Comcast Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast on Record Broadband Additions

Spotify Moves One Step Closer to IPO With Possible Warner Royalty Deal
INVESTING

Spotify Broadcasts Wider-Than-Expected Third-Quarter Loss

Dow Futures are mixed
INVESTING

Dow Futures Turn Lower As Earnings, GDP Data Fail To Distract From COVID Woes; Apple, Amazon and Google In Focus

Dupont Beats Fourth-Quarter Estimates, Cautions on Dow Chemical Merger Costs
INVESTING

DuPont Electronics Sales Lift Adjusted Profit Ahead of Estimates

TheStreet Archives: Dunkin Donuts CEO Reveals the Future of Coffee
INVESTING

Dunkin' Beats Forecasts, Defers Dividend as It Talks to Inspire

Shopify Is Too Expensive at This Price, Says Wedbush
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Don’t Buy Shopify Now