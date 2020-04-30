Coach Parent Tapestry Swings to Loss - Plans Charges and Job Cuts

Tapestry, which owns Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, swung to a fiscal-third-quarter loss and plans charges and job cuts.

Tapestry TPR shares dropped after the upscale-retail-brands owner, hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, swung to a fiscal-third-quarter loss and said it would take charges and cut jobs.

For the quarter ended March 28, the New York parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman posted a net loss of $677.1 million, or $2.45 a share, compared with a profit of $117.4 million, or 40 cents, in the year-earlier quarter.

The adjusted loss per share was 27 cents in the latest quarter compared with adjusted profit of 42 cents a year earlier.

The latest figure was wider than the consensus analyst forecast of a 2-cent loss, GAAP and adjusted, in a FactSet survey.

Sales slid 19% in the latest quarter to $1.07 billion from $1.33 billion a year earlier. Analysts had predicted revenue of $1.08 billion.

Coach sales declined 20% to $772 million and Kate Spade sales slid 11%, but both topped projections. Stuart Weitzman sales fell 40%, trailing expectations.

By late March, 90% of Tapestry’s stores were closed or open only for shortened hours as a result of the pandemic.

Last week, Tapestry said it was cutting 2,100 part-time workers across its brands, reducing corporate salaries and drawing down $700 million from its $900 million revolving credit facility to add cash.

Now, it is “taking additional actions to further streamline its organization, including reductions in its corporate and retail workforce,” the company said in a statement.

Associated with these actions, largely for severance, Tapestry expects to incur pretax charges of $55 million to $70 million.

Tapestry shares recently traded at $15.51, down 9%. They have given up 43% over the past three months.