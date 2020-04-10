Tapestry to Keep U.S. and European Stores Closed for at Least Two More Weeks

Tapestry's shares are undervalued in the eyes of Morningstar analyst David Swartz. He thinks Tapestry, buoyed by its Coach brand, can persevere.

Tapestry (TPR) - Get Report, the parent company of upscale lifestyle brands Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, announced Friday that its stores in the U.S. and Europe will remain closed for at least two more weeks, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will continue to pay employees at these stores and provide them benefits during the closures. Tapestry said it will reassess store closures every two weeks.

For all three brands, “essentially all of the company’s stores in China have re-opened, and results are slowly and steadily improving,” Tapestry said in a statement. Its stores in South Korea, also have resumed normal operating hours.

Over the past few weeks, many other company stores have been closed in the Asia Pacific region, including all stores in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and most recently in some prefectures in Japan.

Most of the company’s global distribution centers remain open, except for one in Malaysia and a third party facility in New Jersey.

Retailers have lost money hand over fist during the coronavirus pandemic, as they have been forced to close stores, and consumers have been asked stay home for all non-essential activities.

But Morningstar analyst David Swartz is optimistic about Tapestry for the long term, thanks largely to Coach.

“Although the short-term outlook is difficult, we believe Tapestry’s sales and earnings will exceed 2019 levels in 2022 and view shares as undervalued,” he wrote in a report last week. “We believe Tapestry is not in any financial distress.”

Swartz puts fair value for the stock at $37.

Tapestry shares closed at $15.70 Thursday, up 4.88%. The stock has dropped 43% over the last three months, compared to the S&P 500's decline of almost 15% over the same time period.