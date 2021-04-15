Tapestry Appoints Kahn Coach CEO and Brand President

Tapestry names Todd Kahn chief executive and brand president of Coach. He's held the positions on an interim basis for several months.

Tapestry (TPR) - Get Report appointed Todd Kahn chief executive and brand president of Coach, media reports say.

Tapestry is the New York house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. Its brands also include Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

Reporting to Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat, Kahn, 57, will be responsible for all aspects of Coach globally, the company said in a statement.

Kahn has held the role on an interim basis since last July.

"During this time, the brand has been building momentum through the recruitment of new, younger customers and the acceleration of digital,” Crevoiserat said in a statement.

“In addition, throughout his 13-year tenure with the company, he has been instrumental in shaping our strategic agenda as well as developing empowered and inclusive teams."

“I look forward to continuing to collaborate across the organization as we leverage Tapestry’s differentiated, multi-brand platform to drive long-term growth,” Kahn said in a statement.

Tapestry shares closed Wednesday trading up 0.8% at $45.42.