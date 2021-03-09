Tanger Factory Falls on Goldman Sachs Downgrade to sell

Tanger is downgraded to sell with a $12.50 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - Get Report fell Tuesday after the mall operator was downgraded to sell from neutral at Goldman Sachs.

Goldman analyst Caitlin Burrows set a $12.50 price target on the stock as its multiple is higher now than it was pre-pandemic.

"However, with occupancy down 510 bps y/y as of 4Q20, cash leasing spreads at -11.5% (from -1.3% as of 4Q19), and a multiple (2021 FFO) 57% higher than pre-COVID (1/1/20), we expect there could be multiple contraction from here," Burrows said.

Tanger Factory shares fell 6.37% to $16.03 Tuesday.

The firm also noted a lack of development and acquisition opportunities, plus a dissipating occupancy cost in its bearish comments on the company and strip mall real estate investment trusts in general.

Tanger disclosed in its fourth-quarter earnings call that it had approximately $13 million of deferred and under-negotiation rents from 2020.

Tanger joined the meme stock parade last week, becoming the second-most shorted stock with short interest of nearly 40%, according to High Short Interest Stocks.

Tanger jumped double digits after the company garnered attention on Reddit messaging board r/WallStreetBets, the forum that came to light with the short squeeze in GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares.

Tanger lit up the r/WallStreetBets forum last week, with various participants encouraging one another to bid up the stock and unseat larger players who hold short positions amid broader debate on whether millions of new millionaires is better or worse than "a couple of corrupt billionaires."

Tanger shares have jumped more than 76% since the start of the year amid expectations that an end to the pandemic and a return to in-store retail shopping will help boost earnings.