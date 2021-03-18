TheStreet
Takung Art, Sino-Global Higher on Crypto-Related Reports

Takung Art jumped amid talk the Chinese-based online art trading platform will dive into the crypto art game. Sino-Global is launching an NFT exchange.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Takung Art  (TKAT) - Get Report leaped amid talk the Chinese-based online art trading platform will dive into the crypto art game.

And shares of Sino-Global Shipping America  (SINO) - Get Report jumped after the shipping-cum-cryptocurrency/non-fungible token company said it was launching an NFT exchange.

It’s partnering with the Hong Kong blockchain company CyberMiles.

Takung stock at last check was at $27.05, up 20%. On Thursday Takung has touched a 52-week high $40.54, up nearly 80%.

Sino-Global stock recently traded at $10.08, up 18%. 

As for the new exchange, it “will serve as a highly secure, robust platform for collectors, artists, musicians and investors to create, sell and buy one-of-a-kind, digital content represented as NFTs,” Sino-Global said.

“The companies expect to officially launch their new NFT platform in July 2021, providing a critical link between the virtual blockchain world and the physical world.”

NFTs have hit the mainstream big-time after the artist known as Beeple sold a piece of digital art last week for $69 million. But many analysts see NFT as just a bubbling market mania. Anyone can replicate the art held with NFTs.

Digital art is often purchased with cryptocurrencies. TheStreet.com’s Robert Powell offered an explanation Monday of why financial advisers are wary of such digital assets. They are concerned about the hefty risk of cryptocurrencies.

“I am not currently recommending adding to crypto,” said Thom Rindahl, a certified financial planner with TruWest Wealth Management Services. 

“I do see the benefits of it as a commodity like other commodities, but I do have my concerns regarding it such as government regulation and the concept of limited supply.”

NFTs and Crypto Transform the Art Market

Why Spend Millions on a Link to a JPEG File?

