Take-Two Takes Hit as 'Grand Theft' Auto Writer Departs

Take-Two Interactive Software falls after saying that Dan Houser, creative head at Rockstar Games, is stepping down permanently.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) - Get Report, the owner of Rockstar Games that is behind popular titles including "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption," took a hit on Wednesday after revealing that creative head Dan Houser will be permanently leaving the company.

In a regulatory filing, Take-Two said that Houser, who joined the company with his brother Sam back in 1998 and has been on an extended break since spring 2019, will be formally stepping down from his role as vice president and head of creative as of March 11. Houser was a writer of "Grand Theft Auto."

“We are extremely grateful for his contributions,” the company said in the filing, adding that “Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.”

Rockstar Games' latest iterations of both "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption" posted record-breaking holiday season sales, particularly online, with both setting new records in December and the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to the Take-Two.

Investors will be cross-referencing those numbers with the company's own fiscal third-quarter sales projections which it announced following its second-quarter results in November.

At that time, Take-Two said it was expecting sales of between $860 million and $910 million for its fiscal third quarter, lower than analysts' forecasts. Analysts are currently expecting sales of $919.6 million on earnings of $1.73 a share.

Take-Two will release fiscal third-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday.

New York-based Take-Two owns two major publishing labels: Rockstar Games and 2K, which operate internal game development studios. Its shares were down 5.85% at $126.93 in premarket trading on Wednesday.