Take-Two Report Will Show Declines, 'Solid Results,' BMO Says

Videogame major Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) - Get Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Report fiscal-second-quarter report, due after the close on Wednesday, is likely to show declines from a pandemic-benefited year earlier as well as “solid” results, BMO Capital says.

Analyst Gerrick L. Johnson notes that "Covid-related stay-at-home mandates ... boosted engagement last year." That will make for “difficult comparisons.”

And the firm remains "concerned that game delays could limit upside in the short term, particularly following the expanded and enhanced versions of "Grand Theft Auto" for next-generation consoles being delayed to next year," the analyst wrote in a report.

BMO Capital Markets has a market perform rating and $150 price target on the New York company.

At last check Take-Two shares were trading little changed at $184.

Johnson predicts the company will post $1.35 a share of profit, consistent with the Wall Street consensus and down by a third from the $2 of the year-earlier quarter. The company had guided investors and analysts to profit of $1.20 to $1.30.

Net bookings are forecast at $834 million, down 13% from the pandemic-helped year earlier and below the consensus estimate of $873 million, he says. The investment firm predicts "Grand Theft Auto" bookings increased 13% from a year earlier.

Another key title, "NBA 2K22," was released Sept. 10 and "has received mixed reviews, with low user scores on Metacritic," the analyst wrote.

"Despite the poor user reviews, a full 2021-2022 NBA season with fans, broader availability of [next-generation] consoles, as well as an expansion of the game on new platforms (Game Pass, Epic Game Store, etc.) could help boost NBA 2K22," Johnson suggested.

A key concern: The “lack of next-gen console availability could limit upside.”