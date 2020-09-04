Take-Two Interactive Launches NBA 2K21 at $59.99

Take-Two Interactive launches its latest installment of the popular NBA esports franchise, NBA 2K21, priced at $59.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) - Get Report, the publisher behind Grand Theft Auto, on Friday launched its latest and hugely anticipated basketball video game -- NBA 2K21.

The game, the latest under the video game company's NBA 2K franchise, is priced at $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Google Stadia.

“This may be one of the most unique years for the NBA and basketball gaming ever, and the team at Visual Concepts is proud to bring NBA 2K21 to millions of players around the world,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts in an emailed statement. “We’re very excited to jump on the sticks and join our community of players today; we can’t wait to see you on the court.”

The New York-based company saw its latest earnings jump as pandemic restrictions limited entertainment options for many.

Take-Two last month reported a 54% increase in sales to $831.3 million driven by the outperformance of NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, as well as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, and Social Point’s mobile games.

The latest version of the company's NBA game features several new additions and improvements, where veteran ballers and new players alike will find a variety of basketball experiences to dive into, according to the company.

NBA 2K21 is also available in a "Mamba Forever" edition with basketball legend Kobe Bryant on a unique custom cover with his No. 8 jersey priced at $99.99.

Take-Two partnered with the National Basketball Association to create the NBA 2K League in February 2017.

Take-Two shares were down 3.83% at $160.22 in trading on Friday.