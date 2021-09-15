Tactics for Trading in September

The are prudent steps to take while navigating Wall Street’s trickiest month.

For investors, there’s a time to accelerate and there’s a time to decelerate.

With bears becoming more aggressive about market declines, and prices starting to reflect that sentiment, now is the time to take your foot off the gas, said James “Rev Shark” Deporre in Real Money.

“There is a confluence of events hitting right now that suggests that the market is ready for a pause,” Deporre wrote in a recent Real Money column. “September seasonality is a tendency that has to be watched, and when that is combined with quite a few extended stocks and some cooling in speculation, it suggests it is time to increase caution levels.”

That doesn't mean that stocks are going to suddenly collapse, Rev Shak notes, but it does suggest that it’s a good time to tighten up stops and be much more selective with new buying.

“The price action, the shift in speculative trading, the lack of good setups, and the strong rebound off the "Snake Bite Bottom' suggest that it is now the time for increased caution,” Deporre added.

While there has been some narrow strength in big-cap technology, breadth remains a concern, he noted. Recent weakness in Bitcoin and Ethereum has also helped to cool off speculative interest.

“That doesn't mean you rush to short the indices and dump solid stocks that are holding support. It suggests that it is necessary to cultivate a more cautious mindset and be ready for some tough trading during the month of September,” Deporre wrote.