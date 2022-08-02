Taco's Bell Mexican Pizza Is Finally Making Its Glorious Comeback

Soon you'll never have to be separated from this beloved menu item again.

Anyone familiar with the harrowing saga of Taco Bell's (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Mexican Pizza knows that if you are a fan of the cult menu item, you've been though a lot over the past few years.

After spending 35 years on the menu and becoming one of those tried and true items that people love to order (this writer included), Taco Bell unceremoniously yanked the item off the menu in 2020, citing ecological reasons around the packaging as the reason why.

What followed was a social media uproar. Floods of tweets led to petitions begging the company to bring back the menu item, with folks fighting as fiercely for its welfare as if they were at war for their own honor.

Taco Bell listened, and in April it brought back the Mexican Pizza with a lot of fanfare: the company hired popular singer Doja Cat to announce its return at a concert, Dolly Parton got involved, there was a Mexican Pizza musical at one time (now postponed), and folks lined up at their local Taco Bell to celebrate.

Not for long, though. By late May, people were reporting on social media that they were unable to order the item, being told it was sold out. TheStreet predicted that the menu item was going away again. Sure enough soon after, Taco Bell announced that it was leaving menus a second time.

"Because of the incredible love for Mexican Pizza, we have begun selling out across the country. We will communicate this to our fans later this week. The Mexican Pizza will return later this year; you'll hear more from us as that date approaches."

Now it seems that date is not only approaching but official, and much like a very famous religious figure, the Mexican Pizza is about to have its second coming.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell

Is The Mexican Pizza Back?

According to Taco Bell CEO Mark King in an exclusive interview with Fortune, the answer is yes, and the time fans will be able to enjoy one again is coming soon.

“It’s going to be relaunched mid-September and it’s going to be a permanent item,” King says. “I had more feedback — hate mail! —over the removal of Mexican pizza [than any other time].”

There's that Mexican Pizza-fueled passion (or rage) again. Clearly King got the message loud and clear, and now, three months later, the chain has figured out a way to produce the sheer quantity of the Mexican Pizza that the people are clamoring for.

King also explained why the menu item was complicated for the company to produce.

“It was time consuming to make,” King said. “It also had a number of specific items that were only for the Mexican pizza. When we went into COVID-19, we simplified the menu…trying to make it simpler for the team members.”

Taco Bell has not made a formal announcement via press release to confirm this date, so it's possible it could change, but if all goes well, you may be eating a Mexican Pizza before the summer comes to a close.