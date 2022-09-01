Taco Bell Shares More Details on Mexican Pizza’s Return

With a good enough tune and some incredible dance numbers, just about anything can be turned into an off-Broadway musical. Whether it's an unofficial and brilliant 'Bridgerton' musical or the "tongue-in-cheek" 'Human Centipede: the Musical', if you want a show that's zany, subversive, and delightfully self-aware, off-Broadway is guaranteed to give you something off-the-wall.

Now, fast-food icon YUM! Brands (YUM) chain Taco Bell is bringing its own spice to the world of off-Broadway musicals with an upcoming musical that's all about one of the most desirable menu items -- the sorely-missed Mexican Pizza. Thanks to a set of viral videos from celebrities like hiphop sensation Doja Cat, TikTok star Victor Kunda, and the incomparable Dolly Parton, the Mexican Pizza musical will tell "the 'harrowing' story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza to life". Ah, the truly revolutionary tale of inspiration that this moment in history requires.

The highly-coveted Mexican Pizza first dropped from Taco Bell's menu in 2020 when the covid 19 situation meant that orders were exclusively takeout and delivery. The company claimed to have removed the item from their menu in order to simplify the menu. However, some have speculated that the popular item was removed as a ploy to encourage fans to petition for the item's return (and in doing so, provide Taco Bell with lots of free press and attention.)

Regardless of intention, fans were, in fact, encouraged to petition. Mexican Pizza lovers took to Twitter and even a Change.org petition to convince Taco Bell to bring back this fan-favorite. And the Mexican Pizza did return -- but it's resurrection was short-lived. Taco Bell apparently miscalculated just how much demand there would be for the beloved menu item and supplies quickly ran out. Lots of stores have suffered from post-pandemic supply chain issues, but this is one of few instances that could have been prevented.

Still, the Taco Bell menu saw a gaping hole in the hearts of Mexican Pizza fans everywhere, and it has repentantly attempted to fill that void with a few new menu ideas. to add a few menu items. Some were less than dazzling, like the Crispy Cantina Taco. But others saw extreme success in their small testing areas, like the Cheez-It Tostada and Crunch Wrap. The company even tested the release of a regular pizza.

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical is Coming

Lovers of this particular menu item will be thrilled to know that the Mexican Pizza is officially coming back to Taco Bell this fall. And it's bringing a whole cast of characters, stories, and original music along with it.

Thanks to the public response to Dolly and Doja and, you know, the whole of the internet, Taco Bell is using TikTok to break into a Mexican Pizza themed song-and-dance. From the clever and talented team of Grammy-winning composers Barlow & Bear, who wrote the above-mentioned 'Bridgerton' musical, comes the next off-Broadway silly sensation. Hungry people everywhere, mark your calendars for September 15th, because that's the day you'll get to bask in the glory of 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical".

If you're curious about the production, you're not alone. The press release for the no-doubt historical event will include the content made by Doja Cat and Vincent Kunda, and it will also reportedly star Dolly Parton, who is no stranger to musicals. And if that's not enough to make you tune in, you can check out this absolute jam of an original song from the production.

'One Slice is All We'll Ever Need'

After that stirring and emotional refrain, who on earth could resist? The Musical will premiere on Taco Bell's TikTok page. Tune in September 15th at 5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET to see this 21-person cast belt their hearts out, telling the story of one of America's most beloved foods and the struggle to bring it back to life.

What's more, Taco Bell promises a truly theatric experience. The production has been extended to include a third act that will once and for all ensure that the Mexican Pizza is back for good. And if you're thinking "well I'll need a Mexican Pizza part for that event," Taco Bell has you covered. From September 15th through the 21st, fans can order Mexican Pizza exclusively from Uber Eats and Postmates (UBER) . What more, they'll even get a free Mexican Pizza with a $20 minimum order. After the 21st, Mexican Pizzas will also be available through Grubhub and DoorDash.