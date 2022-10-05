Taco Bell Promises to Not Make Big Breakfast Menu Changes

And Pete Davidson is here to tell you all about it.

After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes.

The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.

There's also the matching tartan pajama outfit with the Kardashians.

Sorry For That Naked Egg Taco

But poking fun at one's past errors is a key part of evolving as an adult and, now, both Davidson and a major fast-food chain are doing it on a national platform.

As part of a partnership with Yum! (YUM) -owned Taco Bell, Davidson is apologizing for the fast food chain's breakfast menu.

Framed as an "apology tour," the series of ads says "sorry" for some of the failed breakfast creations from the chain's past and promises to keep the food simple and delicious going forward.

"Sometimes, we go too far," Davidson says in the 30-second video ad for Taco Bell. "I have and that's why Taco Bell has hired me to make an apology for them."

The "errors" the company has in mind are things like the Naked Egg Taco — the fried egg shaped like a taco and filled with potatoes and shredded cheese was on the menu briefly in 2017.

The Waffle Taco, which used a (you guessed it) sweet waffle folded into a taco shape to hold egg and sausage was also not the success that Taco Bell's recipe developers had hoped for.

Launched in 2014, the item spent about a year on the menu.

"In retrospect, when it came to living más just after getting out of bed, some of these breakfast offerings went, well… a little too far on the Live Más scale," Taco Bell said in a press release.

Taco Bell did not announce any new additions to its breakfast menu — out of the main items, it currently has items like the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito with bacon and the Breakfast Quesadilla with steak or sausage.

The breakfast menu has strict hours of before 11 a.m. and also features Cinnabon Delights donut holes and a Cinnabon-flavored coffee as part of a partnership with the cinnamon bun company.

Keeping Fast Food Breakfast Simple

While Taco Bell is known for playing around with its menu and removing and bringing back popular items, the chain is now on the record saying that it will keep the breakfast menu simple.

Taco Bell

There are good reasons both for sticking to beloved classics and trying to outdo other chains with more and more outlandish creations.

While McDonald's (MCD) once dominated this segment of the industry, other chains have been steadily working to carve out market share.

Wendy's (WEN) recently added a number of new breakfast sandwiches to its menu and saw sales derived from breakfast go from 8.5% to over 10% by the end of 2021.

"This pivot in our breakfast strategy aligns with consumers’ morning mentality by turning up our focus on ease and familiarity," Sean Tresvant, the global chief brand officer at Taco Bell, said in a press statement. "[...] And bringing The Bell Breakfast to life in select restaurants provides a unique experience that enables our fans to engage with the brand in new ways."

According to data from NPD Group, dine-in breakfast sales grew by 51% between the fall of 2020 and 2021.