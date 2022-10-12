Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist

While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries.

First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.

The item gained a strong fanbase after its debut, bringing in over 53 million orders in a little less than two months. Looked at another way, Nacho Fries were on every third Taco Bell order across the country.

And yet Taco Bell has yet to make Nacho Fries a permanent menu item. Despite multiple fan petitions, the chain keeps the menu item a limited-time promotion and has taken them on and off the roster at least eight times between 2018 and 2022.

A New Take on Nacho Fries

Speculation on why the Nacho Fries are always disappearing has also reached new levels online.

Some fans will argue that it is because they take up too much freezer space compared to other items while others are convinced that it's a Taco Bell marketing ploy meant to generate excitement around each comeback.

With fall in full swing, Taco Bell announced that it is once again bringing back the Nacho Fries this October. Along with the regular plain fries and nacho cheese, the Tex-Mex chain is launching a new loaded version in partnership with California-based sauce brand TRUFF.

Taco Bell

The Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries will come with fries, the brand's truffle-flavored hot sauce, grilled steak, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce and sour cream for $4.49. Plain Nacho Fries will go for $1.79 or come in a $5.49 combo box with a five-layer burrito, crunchy taco, and a medium fountain drink.

A $7.99 Deluxe Cravings Box will carry the fries with even more food.

"When we tested Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries in California last year, we heard from fans all over the country about how bummed they were that they didn't get a taste," Taco Bell's Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a statement. "[...] Even though it's not for long, we can’t wait for fans of both brands to try them and we're thrilled to bring our bold yet luxurious flavor experiment to everyone."

The TRUFF sauce will also be available as a condiment that one can order alongside a regular menu item for $1.

Internet Virality Around Fast Food Menu Items

The Nacho Fries and TRUFF sauce will be available from October 13 and until the vaguely-specified "until supplies last." Taco Bell is also launching a mobile app tracker that will show users which stores nearby have it in stock.

Taco Bell

In recent years, popular items like the Nacho Fries or the Mexican Pizza have become the source of significant online attention — fans share photos, ask when they are coming back and, if the brand does not respond, take matters into their own hands with online petitions.

Fast-food chains, in turn, have been listening to fan opinions on what should be done with different LTOs and discontinued items more and more.

Unilever (UNLYF) 's Klondike recently announced that an "overwhelming" response to its decision to discontinue the Choco Taco pushed the brand to "reconsider long-term plans" and explore bringing it back at some point in the future.