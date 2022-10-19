Taco Bell Has Something Special for Tesla, Rivian, Lucid Owners

Taco Bell restaurants have come up with a special offer for Tesla, Rivian, Lucid and other electric vehicle owners that Starbucks already offers.

Taco Bell is constantly inventing new ways to encourage customers to visit its restaurants.

In recent years, Taco Bell has offered many free food promotions to draw diners into its restaurants. Back in 2020, the Yum Brands' (YUM) fast-food chain gave away free $5 Chalupa Cravings Boxes to anyone who joined its rewards program. Customers got a Chalupa Supreme, taco, burrito, and Baja Blast just for downloading the Taco Bell app and making an account.

Taco Bell in October 2021 launched a breakfast promotion to remind customers that it serves breakfast, offering customers free Toasted Breakfast Burritos at restaurants nationwide only on one date, Oct. 21, 2021. Since the promotion was only offered between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., customers could text "Wake Up" to an 866 number to receive a pre-recorded wake-up call reminding them to go get their burrito.

And during the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series, which is set to begin Oct. 28, Taco Bell for the 11th year is pitching its Steal a Base Steal a Taco promotion, which rewards participants who sign up on the Taco Bell app a free Doritos Locos Taco if a player steals a base during the World Series. Participants can also win a free bonus drink if they predict which player steals that first base in the World Series.

Another way Taco Bell has driven business into its restaurants is from bringing back popular menu items. The fast-food chain on May 17 relaunched its popular Mexican Pizza, but within about 10 days, many Taco Bell locations had sold out and no longer had ingredients to make them. By June 1, the Mexican Pizza was removed from most Taco Bell menus only to return on Sept. 15.

Other quick-service chains have discovered clever ways to drive business to their locations, as well. Starbucks (SBUX) in August began installing Volvo electric vehicle charging stations, powered by ChargePoint, at 15 of its stores from Denver to Seattle.

Businesswire

Taco Bell Offers EV Charge to Customers

Taco Bell franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group thinks the EV charging station idea is a good one and may attract drivers of Tesla, Rivian, Lucid and other EVs. The franchisee on Oct. 18 opened its first ultra-fast charging station at its South San Francisco, Calif., Taco Bell in partnership with ChargeNet Stations, an EV fast-charging station development and software company.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to bring innovative and sustainable ideas to market, especially those that create a ‘win-win’ for our customers, the community, and our business,” Diversified Restaurant president SG Ellison said in a statement.“ ChargeNet Stations has been a great partner and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”

ChargeNet Stations are compatible with all EV connector types and offers, on average, a 100-mile charge in 20 minutes, or fewer, for around $20 using a level 3 charger. Locations are being strategically positioned to make EV charging available in traditionally underserved communities.

Electrifying Over 100 Restaurants

Diversified Restaurant Group plans to electrify over 100 California Taco Bell restaurants that it owns. The restaurant parking areas will be equipped with ChargeNet Stations’ fast charging, energy storage, renewable energy, and software technology.

The Taco Bell franchisee currently operates more than 300 Taco Bell and Arby’s restaurants in five states.

"Call it quick food, quick charge," ChargeNet CEO Tosh Dutt said in a statement. "You can get an EV charge and a chalupa all in one easy stop."

The highly efficient EV charging is made possible with ChargeNet Stations’ innovative software technology that uses solar energy and advanced energy storage solutions to offset the demand on the grid and charge vehicles faster. By integrating solar and energy storage, ChargeNet Stations keeps restaurant utility costs in check and increases renewable energy usage, which is not only convenient and cost effective, but it also helps decarbonize the planet, a statement said.

ChargeNet will be expanding to other brands, soon to be announced, as well.