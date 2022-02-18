Taco Bell Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

The fast-food chain has said goodbye to lots of favorites and now it's bringing back one beloved choice.

Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell changes its menu fairly often. That led to heartache when the chain eliminated its beloved Mexican Pizza and elation when plans to bring it back became public. Some menu favorites have not been so lucky. Over the past few years, the chain has purged its menu a number of times.

In 2020, for example, the pandemic caused the chain to simplify its menu leading to the loss of the 7-Layer Burrito, the Beefy Fritos Burrito, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), and both Nachos Supreme and Triple Layer Nachos among other items.

Taco Bell blamed these changes on Covid and a need to simplify its menu.

"We’re clearing space on our menu to create a more efficient Taco Bell experience," the company wrote in a press release. "Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu. This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. We want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members, while simultaneously opening up opportunities for even more innovation."

Taking items off the menu has happened before -- and it's likely to happen again -- but the chain does sometimes reward fans by bringing back a beloved favorite. That's happening again with a long-time menu item getting set to make a comeback.

Image source: Taco Bell.

Taco Bell Brings Back a Fan Favorite

Taco Bell has never been known for dessert, but it does have its famous Cinnamon Twists and Cinnabon Delights, a partnership with Cinnabon. For many years, however, it also offered the Choco Taco, an ice cream cone folded into the shape of a taco filled with ice cream and topped with chocolate.

Now, Taco Bell has decided to bring back the Choco Taco, which is made by Unilever's (UL) - Get Unilever Plc Report Klondike company.

"We're excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer,” said Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews in a press release. “To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven-year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit.”

The Choco Taco won't be available nationwide, at least at first. Taco Bell has called the release a "test," saying that it will be offered at 20 select Los Angeles and Milwaukee Taco Bell locations for a limited time while supplies last.

“For decades, we’ve been asking fans what they would do for a Klondike,” said Unilever Ice Cream Vice President Russel Lilly. “In the year of Klondike’s 100th anniversary, we’re kicking things up a notch by bringing our products to fans in new and unexpected places. We’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell to help bring the Klondike Choco Taco to taco lovers that would do just about anything for this sweet treat.”

The Choco Taco will cost $2.99.

Why Bring Back the Taco Bell Choco Taco?

Bringing back an item that was a long-time menu staple creates nostalgia and gets lapsed customers to come back while also enticing existing regulars to spend more. If the item has a long history -- as the Choco Taco does -- bringing it back creates a wave of nostalgia, leading to favorable press coverage and word of mouth.

That's not a tactic Taco Bell, or any chain, can use often, but it's a very smart play to use occasionally. In this case, the chain gets all the publicity benefits without actually having to roll the item out nationally.

It seems likely, however, that if the test shows that demand is high -- as it likely will -- that Taco Bell will bring the Choco Taco back on a wider basis.