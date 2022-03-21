Taco Bell Celebrates 60 Years With a Brand New Meal

It's hard to think of Yum Brands' Taco Bell as a 60-year old company, especially considering how youth-forward its marketing is today.

It's hard to think of Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell as a 60-year old company, especially considering how youth-forward its marketing is today.

But the Bell has seen some decades roll by, and its clearly gained wisdom from them. When Founder Glen Bell opened Bell's Drive-In in 1954, originally serving hot dogs and hamburgers. he planted the seed of what would one day become America's choice pick of late-night meals

His concept evolved into Taco Tia, which drew an even bigger crowd thanks to its tasty Tex-Mex delights. In those days, both tacos and tostadas would set you back a mere 19 cents each, meaning you could feast like a king for less than a dollar.

Bell's concept grew, and by 1962 he opened his first Taco Bell in Downey, Calif. By 1967 the company had opened 100 of them. And today, it has more than 7,000 in the U.S. and close to 500 internationally -- and those numbers keep growing.

So, how does a restaurant that's launched everything from its own Taco Bell-branded Vegas weddings to clothing collaborations with Forever21 go about celebrating the big 6-0? You'd think it might be something outrageous, but the Bell opted for another collaboration, a new meal, and some major love for one of its favorite charities.

Taco Bell

What's Taco Bell Serving Up for Its 60th?

Taco Bell continues to project major cool vibes with its 60th anniversary collaboration, which is a partnership with Los Angeles-based streetwear creator Born X Raised. The popular brand recently launched a new collection, highlighting the lives of indigenous elders, making it easy to see why Taco Bell chose it as a partner.

To celebrate the Born X Raised collaboration as well as the 60th anniversary, all Taco Bell staff members will receive exclusive t-shirts to wear to commemorate the crossover. And of course, there's a new meal on the menu, too.

Available only through the Taco Bell website and mobile app starting today, the Born X Raised meal is a vegetarian combo that comes with a black bean Crunchwrap Supreme, a bean burrito, a spicy potato soft taco, cinnamon twists and a large unsweetened iced tea for $8.99.

It also happens to be the 30th anniversary of the Taco Bell Foundation, a nonprofit that has donated more than $114 million in grants and scholarships to help people pursue education and career goals.

The company also donated $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of America to celebrate this milestone as well, which is almost heartwarming enough to make us forget the tragedy of losing the Mexican pizza last year. (Almost.)

If you're trying to avoid eating meat (or never ate it in the first place), the new meal might be worth trying.

That said, it would be super fun to see Taco Bell do a rollback event to those good old 19-cent taco days, for both the sake of nostalgia and our pandemic-stressed wallets.