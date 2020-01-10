Taco Bell to Pay Some Managers $100,000

Taco Bell, a unit of Yum Brands, plans to offer a six-figure salary for restaurant general managers at some of its corporate-owned restaurants.

Taco Bell, a unit of Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Report, plans to test a $100,000 annual salary for restaurant general managers at some of its company-owned restaurants.

The fast food chain announced the move Thursday as part of an effort to “to enhance restaurant performance, employee satisfaction and support recruitment and retention.”

The company did not specify which locations will see the pay test, which will only happen at some of its corporate-owned stores and not at thousands of franchised restaurants.

Data compiled by Payscale.com found that the average salary of a general manager of a restaurant is $49,193.

On Monday, Yum Brands said it will buy Habit Restaurants (HABT) - Get Report for $375 million. The move will put Yum, which also owns Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut, into the hamburger business.

Shares of Yum Brands rose 81 cents, or 0.8%, to close at $102.96 Thursday.