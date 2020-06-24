T-Mobile US Slips After Pricing Softbank Share Sale at $103; Deutsche Telekom Gets Option to Buy $11 Billion Stake

Softbank could raise as much as $21 billion through the sale of its holding in T-Mobile, while Germany's Deutsche Telekom gets the right to buy a stake that could be worth $11 billion.

T-Mobile U.S. (TMUS) - Get Report shares slipped lower in pre-market trading Wednesday after the wireless carrier priced a discounted sale of its shares held by Japan's Softbank.

T-Mobile priced the sale at $103 each, a 4% discount to the stock's Tuesday closing price, but noted that the transaction itself won't affect that number of outstanding shares or the group's market capitalization. T-Mobile will, in fact, buy most of Softbank's divested shares and sell them into the open market.

Softbank acquired the T-Mobile shares after the carrier $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp. was approved earlier this year. Softbank , which is lead by its founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, first invested $20 billion in Sprint in 2013.

As part of the overall deal, however, Deutsche Telekom AG, the German carrier which owns 43.6% of T-Mobile, also has the option to purchase around 101.5 million of the shares on offer, with a value of around $11 billion, between now and June of 2024.

T-Mobile shares were marked 0.5% lower in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $106.64 each. a move that would still leave the stock with a year-to-date gain of 36.6%.

The move will rid Softbank of its 24.6% stake in T-Mobile, while raising around $15 billion for the troubled investment group as continues to dump assets and trim debts. Additional sales could raise another $4.1 billion once the deal is ultimately closed.

Softbank has also repurchased billions of its own shares this year in a broader effort to placate investors after a string of high-profile losses, including bets on the office space sharing group WeWork and Germany's fraud scandal hit payments business Wirecard AG.