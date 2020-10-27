T-Mobile in November Will Launch 3 TV Streaming Services

T-Mobile beginning in November will offer three TV streaming services throughout the U.S.

T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report said on Tuesday that starting Nov. 1 it would launch three TV services and a streaming device nationwide.

New TV services include TVision Live, TVision Vibe, and TVision Channels, T-Mobile said in a statement.

“Just like we changed wireless for good — today we’re going to change TV for good,” said Mike Sievert, chief executive of T-Mobile.

- TVision Vibe for $10 a month provides access to more than 30 channels mostly watched on TV networks.

- TVision Live will offer live sports and news at package prices ranging $40 to $60 per month. TVision Live will offer up to three streams with 100 hours of cloud-based DVR, access to local stations, and more than 10,000 programs on demand.

- TVision Channels, the third option, will offer a-la-carte streaming services: The customers choose what they want. The service starts with Starz, Showtime and Epix.

All three TV services can be accessed through the TVision app, which can be downloaded from Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report App Store or Google's (GOOGL) - Get Report Play Store. Channels included in those services could also be watched on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV.

Additionally, users could access TVision services through TVision Hub, a new HDMI streaming device that T-Mobile is launching for $50.

TV viewing increased as much as 74% compared with last year as the pandemic lockdowns went into effect, according to the company.

In August, T-Mobile said that it had overtaken AT&T (T) - Get Report as the country's second most popular telecom carrier, a declaration that AT&T has challenged with a different set of numbers.

Sievert said that surpassing AT&T was a "huge milestone." His statement highlighted the company's subscription numbers for the first time since it merged with Sprint on April 1.

The company added 1,245,000 customers in the second quarter, bringing its total number of customers to 98.3 million, excluding wholesale subscribers on other brands that use its network but including wireless-hot-spot users.