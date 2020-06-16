T-Mobile Says Texting and Calling on Its Network Have Been Restored

T-Mobile says texting and calling on the mobile carrier's network are again working following a major outage.

"Voice and text services are now restored. Thank you for your patience as we fixed the issues. We sincerely apologize for any and all inconveniences," said Neville Ray, T-Mobile's president of technology, in a tweet.

On social media and the site Downdetector, T-Mobile customers in the U.S. reported problems Monday with sending and receiving calls. The reports appear to have peaked at around 12 p.m. PT.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a blog post late Monday that the outage was caused by an "IP traffic related issue that has created significant capacity issues in the network core throughout the day. Data services have been working throughout the day and customers have been using services like FaceTime, iMessage, Google Meet, Google Duo, Zoom, Skype and others to connect.”

The outage Monday also reportedly affected customers of AT&T (T) - Get Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, who were unable to text or call contacts with T-Mobile plans.

In its latest earnings release, T-Mobile beat analysts' earnings estimates but pulled its second-quarter guidance owing to the uncertain impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its financial results.

T-Mobile closed its $23 billion merger with Sprint at the beginning of April, and will report combined results with Sprint starting this quarter. The merger created the third-largest wireless carrier in the U.S.

T-Mobile shares closed Monday at $104.68, up 2.32%. The stock declined 0.17% in after-hours trading.