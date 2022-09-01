T-Mobile Really Wants You To Switch Carriers

The company has been making an aggressive play for new customers lately.

Is T-Mobile, as a corporate entity, lonely or something? Because the company is acting like it really, really needs new friends at the moment. And this might be good news for cell phone users, depending on what they are looking for.

The competition for new cell-phone and smartphone users has been escalating lately, as the base of potential new customers has seen an uptick in the past few years, and that’s largely thanks to T-Mobile (TMUS) .

In 2013, T-Mobile’s infamously quotable former CEO John Legere launched the company’s “uncarrier,” program, which did away with the industry standard of locking customers into two-year programs. Legere noted at the time that "customers love smartphones, everyone hates contracts.”

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) eventually followed, in part because of an awareness that hardcore technology fans like to upgrade their smartphones when new devices hit the market, and burdensome contracts often prevented that.

So in theory, that freed up an infamously fickle customer base that is willing to find a new mobile carrier plan if they’re unhappy with their current service.

According to a poll last year from YouGovAmerica, roughly a third of respondents who gave a reason for switching carrier plans said they did so because of price, while one in five said they did so to get access to better internet and mobile data quality and 17% say they did so for a better service plan, such as a higher volume of texts or voice calls.

T-Mobile is well aware of the effect of getting rid of contracts, and lately it’s been making an aggressive pitch to get customers to give them a chance.

T-Mobile Has Been Making Aggressive Moves Lately

T-Mobile has been on the prowl for new users this summer.

As part of its ongoing “Carrier Callout Program,” it’s announced that customers on the Magenta Max program are eligible to get a free one-year subscription to Apple+ (APPL) , Netflix (NFLX) or Paramount+ (PARA) .

The company also recently partnered with Meta and the Australian graphic design platform Canva Pro, which is designed to make it easy to make social media graphics and digital ads. As part of the plan, customers on the Magenta for Business, Business Unlimited Advanced and Business Unlimited Ultimate+ plans that have three lines are eligible to receive free access to Canva Pro for six months, as well as $200 in free advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Finally, the company has trollishly called out its competitors AT&T and Verizon customers for only offering senior discounts to residents of Florida, as a way of drawing attention to its nationwide senior discount for the Essentials 55+, the basic unlimited plan for people 55 years or older.

T-Mobile Really, Really Wants You To Switch

T-Mobile has been trying to reach out to culture vultures, seniors and small business owners, to try to give them a shot.

The company is aware that while customers are willing to shop around for a new plan, switching over can be a drawn-out hassle, and the company said its own survey found that two-thirds of customers will often give up on the process of switching over out of frustration.

The company has announced a program called Easy Switch, which allows customers to switch up to five lines to a T-Mobile plan. The company claims it will only take five minutes to make the switch with an unlocked eSIM-compatible smartphone.

The company says that “AT&T customers will have an extra hurdle because Big Blue keeps their phones locked even after they’re fully paid off. #lame.”

A phone is “locked” when it can only be used with a certain carrier, but the company has information on its APP to help customers unlock their phone. And if customers still owe money on their phones, the company is offering to pay off their device up to $1,000 as part of its Keep & Switch offer.

And in case you’re still not convinced, the company’s new Network Pass will allow people and businesses with unlocked eSIM-compatible phones to try T-Mobile free for up to three months.