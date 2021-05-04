INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

T-Mobile Earnings Surpass Expectations, Shares Rise

Profit registered 74 cents a share, in the first quarter, down from $1.10 per share a year earlier but topping analysts' consensus forecast.
Author:
Publish date:

T-Mobile US  (TMUS) - Get Report reported stronger-than-expected earnings and raised 2021 guidance on strong demand driven by coronavirus lockdowns in the first quarter.

Profit registered $933 million, or 74 cents a share, in the first quarter, down from $951 million, or $1.10 per share, last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for 54 cents in the latest quarter.

Revenue registered $19.76 billion, up a whopping 78% from $11.11 billion in the year-ago quarter. The analyst consensus called for $18.73 billion in the latest quarter.

T-Mobile benefited from the explosive demand for wireless media and telecommunications during the pandemic.

The company expects core adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which is adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, to total $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion for the full year, up from prior guidance of $22.6 billion to $23.1 billion.

The stock recently stood at $132.26 in after-hours trading, up 2.94%. It has climbed 16% over the past six months.

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer was watching the earnings report closely.

T-Mobile announced in March that it’s offering as much as $3 billion of senior notes to help pay for the $9.3 billion of spectrum it won in a Federal Communications Commission auction in February.

“T-Mobile USA intends to use $2 billion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to acquire spectrum licenses pursuant to the FCC’s C-Band spectrum Auction 107," the Bellevue, Wash, company said in a statement.

The rest will go to redeem notes and refinance current debt, it said.

10. Jessica Alba
IPOs

Honest Co. Prices IPO at $16 a Share: Report

Lackluster 'Call of Duty' Could Weigh on Activision Results, BMO Capital Says
EARNINGS

Activision Blizzard Tops Estimates, Hikes Outlook on Call of Duty

Caesars, Boyd to Release Fourth-Quarter Results on Valentine's Day
INVESTING

Caesars Loss Widens but Trends Improve From Fourth Quarter

Zillow Lead
INVESTING

Zillow Rises on Earnings Beat as It Swings to Profit

Precipio Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Vaxart, Precipio, Gartner

Buy Pfizer
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Why It's Time to Buy Pfizer Stock

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Mixed as Tech Tumbles and Yellen Raises Rate Fears

Uber Hong Kong Driver Numbers Surge During Covid-19 Crisis, As Demand Rises For Ride-hailing Firm's Trips, Deliveries
INVESTING

Where to Buy Uber if the Stock Falls on Earnings