T-Mobile Earnings Surpass Expectations, Shares Rise

T-Mobile US (TMUS) - Get Report reported stronger-than-expected earnings and raised 2021 guidance on strong demand driven by coronavirus lockdowns in the first quarter.

Profit registered $933 million, or 74 cents a share, in the first quarter, down from $951 million, or $1.10 per share, last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for 54 cents in the latest quarter.

Revenue registered $19.76 billion, up a whopping 78% from $11.11 billion in the year-ago quarter. The analyst consensus called for $18.73 billion in the latest quarter.

T-Mobile benefited from the explosive demand for wireless media and telecommunications during the pandemic.

The company expects core adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which is adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, to total $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion for the full year, up from prior guidance of $22.6 billion to $23.1 billion.

The stock recently stood at $132.26 in after-hours trading, up 2.94%. It has climbed 16% over the past six months.

T-Mobile announced in March that it’s offering as much as $3 billion of senior notes to help pay for the $9.3 billion of spectrum it won in a Federal Communications Commission auction in February.

“T-Mobile USA intends to use $2 billion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to acquire spectrum licenses pursuant to the FCC’s C-Band spectrum Auction 107," the Bellevue, Wash, company said in a statement.

The rest will go to redeem notes and refinance current debt, it said.