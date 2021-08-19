August 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Intel Chip Update Is Chance to Buy AMD Stock, Jim Cramer Says
Intel Chip Update Is Chance to Buy AMD Stock, Jim Cramer Says
Publish date:

Synopsys Stock Advances After Adjusted Earnings Beat Estimates

Synopsys shares rise after the company posts adjusted earnings that exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Author:

Shares of Synopsys  (SNPS) - Get Report advanced Thursday after the chip design software firm reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the fiscal third quarter and reported revenue in line with Wall Street estimates.

The company also raised its fiscal 2021 guidance.

Shares of the Mountain View, Calif., company rose 8.83% to $316.22 on Thursday.

Nvidia's 'Remarkable' Quarter Justifies Stock's High Multiple, Jim Cramer Says

For the quarter ended July 31, Synopsys reported net income of $198.6 million, or $1.27 a share, 21.4% lower than $252.9 million, or $1.62 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose to $1.05 billion from $964.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.81 a share from $1.74.

TheStreet Recommends

S&P 500 Turns Higher and Dow Dips on Fed Taper Talk and Growth Concerns

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of $1.32 a share, or an adjusted $1.78, on revenue of $1.05 billion.

"Synopsys delivered excellent results in the fiscal third quarter, including record revenue and non-GAAP earnings, and we are substantially raising our fiscal 2021 targets," said chairman and co-CEO Aart de Geus, in a statement. 

"On a trailing-12-month basis, we surpassed the major milestone we set a few years ago: $4 billion in revenue and 30% non-GAAP operating margin," de Geus added.

HubSpot and Upstart - Two Cloud Software Stocks Worth Paying Up For

"Vibrant markets, unparalleled technology innovations, and strong execution position us to continue to increase shareholder value going forward. As we look to next year and beyond, we are aiming at crossing $5 billion in revenue by 2023, with double-digit annual revenue growth and continuing margin expansion," de Geus said.

Synopsys said it expects fourth-quarter earnings per share between $1.09 and $1.25 on revenue between $1.13 billion and $1.16 billion.

Intel Chip Update Is Chance to Buy AMD Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Charged in New Antitrust Lawsuit Filed by FTC

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Macy's, Nvidia, Sonoma Pharma and Kohl's

Freeport Shares Climb Wednesday on Rising Copper Prices
INVESTING

Freeport McMoRan, Mining Stocks Fall on Lower Pricing, China Demand

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Turns Higher and Dow Dips on Fed Taper Talk and Growth Concerns

Despegar Lead
INVESTING

Despegar.com Jumps as Travel to Mexico, Colombia Recovers

Bath & Body Works Lead
INVESTING

Bath & Body Works Stock Jumps as Analysts Cheer Earnings

Inovalon Holdings Lead
INVESTING

Inovalon Stock Jumps on $41-Share Bid From Two Private-Equity Firms

Macy's Lead
INVESTING

Macy's Stock Surges After Smashing Earnings Forecast, Reinstating Dividend