Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) - Get Report shares were higher Friday after the cloud messaging/network company priced a $100 million stock offering.

It’s selling 38.5 million common shares at $2.60 apiece. And the underwriters have an option on 3.8 million more shares.

Synchronoss shares recently traded at $3.52, up 21%. In 2021 through the close of Thursday trading, the stock had been off 38%.

The company is offering all the shares. It plans to use the proceeds to redeem its Series A convertible participating perpetual preferred stock and to pay down its revolving credit facility, the Bridgewater, N.J., company said.

The offering is expected to close around June 29. B. Riley Securities is lead underwriter and bookrunning manager.

Concurrently with the stock offering, Synchronoss is issuing $120 million of senior notes due 2026.

In addition, B. Riley Principal Investments, an affiliate of BRS, agreed to purchase $75 million of the company’s Series B preferred stock in a private transaction.

