5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Sykes, Nvidia, Smith & Wesson

Sykes Enterprises, Nvidia, Smith & Wesson, Roku and CAI International are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were falling Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the Fed has begun discussing pulling back on bond purchases.

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. Sykes Enterprises | Increase 30%

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) - Get Report soared after announcing that fellow customer experience company Sitel Group was acquiring it and taking it private in a $2.2 billion cash deal.

The combined company will employ 155,00 workers in 39 countries, serving more than 600 clients.

2. Nvidia | Increase 2.4%

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report rose after Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis boosted his price target on the semiconductor company to $854 -- the highest on Wall Street - from $740.

The stock has jumped 41% over the past six months amid buoyant demand for its chips.

3. Smith & Wesson Brands | Increase 15.1%

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) - Get Report jumped after Cowen analyst Cai Von Rmohr raised his share price target for the firearms maker to $30.50 from $24, while maintaining his outperform rating.

Cowen also raised its 2022 earnings per share estimate to $4.10 from $1.80 per share.

The company's fourth-quarter net sales totaled $322.9 million, up 67.3% from a year ago.

4. Roku | Increase 3.5%

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report advanced after the streaming content platform said its new original programming helped drive a "record number" of unique viewers to its Roku Channel ad-supported platform in the first two weeks since adding 30 original series.

The top 10 most watched programs on the Roku Channel were all Roku Originals in this period.

5. CAI International | Increase 46.8%

Shares of CAI International (CAI) - Get Report skyrocketed after the transportation finance company said it had agreed to be acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at about $1.1 billion.

The deal consists of $104 million worth of preferred stock and $986 million of common stock equity value, and has an enterprise value of $2.9 billion.