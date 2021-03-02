TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Switch Lower as Analysts Cite Concern About Customer Churn

Analysts weighed in on Switch's fourth-quarter performance with concerns about customer churn.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Switch  (SWCH) - Get Report dropped Tuesday after the data-center company's fourth-quarter results raised analysts' questions about customer churn. 

The Las Vegas company reported fourth-quarter total revenue of $127.7 million, up from $120.5 million. The latest figure missed the FactSet analyst consensus estimate of $131.4 million. 

Earnings per share of 6 cents per share topped the consensus estimate by a penny. 

"With the industry's highest rated and most sustainable enterprise-class multitenant data centers, innovative edge colocation, secure storage solutions, and low-cost telecommunications offerings, ... Switch is uniquely positioned to benefit from the accelerating digital transformation among enterprises," Chief Executive Rob Roy said in a statement. 

Switch shares at last check were down 14% to $15.26. It has traded as low as $14.82, down 16%. A bit less than a year ago the stock touched a 52-week low of $10.30. 

Switch guided for 2021 revenue between $540 million and $555 million, with revenue growth weighted toward the back half of 2021. Analysts are expecting revenue of $550.8 million. 

Analysts at Raymond James downgraded the stock to outperform from strong buy while lowering their price target to $19 a share from $24. They cited limited disclosure related to customer churn as a risk. 

Jefferies analysts lowered their price target on Switch to $21 from $22 while affirming a buy rating. 

The investment firm noted that while revenue was weaker than expected, new leasing revenue reflects positive momentum for the company.

Cowen maintained its market-perform rating and $19 price target while also citing churn concern. Customer cloud migration "creates additional questions tied to the risk/visibility into further churn," the investment firm said.

While the stock looks cheap, "we remain comfortable on the sidelines," Cowen's note said, according to Bloomberg. 

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rises and Wall Street Trades Mixed as Bond Market Steadies

Jim Cramer: I Feel Better About Square’s Balance Sheet
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Rocket, Square and Nielsen

NIO, China's Bellwether Electric-vehicle Start-up Sees Sales Slump As Tesla's Cut-price Model Y Steals Its Thunder
INVESTING

NIO May Be Losing a Key Level of Support After Earnings

Jim Cramer Says Skip EBay, Own PayPal
INVESTING

PayPal Reportedly to Buy Digital-Asset Custody Tech Firm Curv

Private Equity Firm 3i Sells Specialty Chemicals Distributor to Apex Partners
INVESTING

Amyris Jumps on Earnings Beat, 2021 Outlook

tslive-th-0302
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Apple, Beyond Meat, EVs, Zoom, Retail Earnings, Stock Market Tuesday

Canada Goose NBA Lead
INVESTING

Canada Goose Teams Up With NBA on Special Annual Collection

25Carnival-Victory carnival
INVESTING

Carnival and Cruise Stocks Upgraded as Vaccinations Widen