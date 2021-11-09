Sweetgreen to Go Public in $2.7 Billion IPO

Healthy eating fast food chain Sweetgreen announced that it is seeking to go public in the U.S. and is seeking a valuation of up to $2.7 billion.

The company plans to sell 12.5 million share priced between $23 and $25 per share with a goal of raising up to $317 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Los Angeles-based company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SG."

The company's first store opened in 2007 in Washington D.C. It now has has 140 locations in 13 states.

Over the past 12 months ending in September, Sweetgreen reported revenue of $303 million with 1.35 million active customers. Same-store sales, a key metric for retailers, were up 21% through fiscal 2021.

In its most recent quarter, Sweetgreen posted a loss from operations of $87 million, down from $142 million a year ago, but higher than the $70 million it lost in fiscal 2019.

Sweetgreen was valued at $1.8 billion following a funding round earlier this year, according to news reports. T. Rowe Price, Lon ePin Capital and D1 Capital Partners were among the investors in the round.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co. are among the underwriters for the company's IPO.

Sweetgreen says it will use the capital from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.