Sweetgreen Salad Chain Is Said to File Confidentially for IPO

Sweetgreen, the quick-serve salad chain, filed confidentially for an initial public offering, a media report says.

The Culver City, Calif., company began in 2007 and has been the subject of IPO rumors for years, Axios reported.

Knowledgeable sources told the news service that Sweetgreen would raise more than the $100 million list price of the offering.

Sweetgreen was valued at $1.78 billion in a January funding round led by Durable Capital, the Chevy Chase, Md., venture-capital firm.

Other investors included Revolution, T. Rowe Price (TROW) - Get Report, Red Sea Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Signatures Capital, Scott Belsky, Danny Meyer and Daniel Boulud.

The company was founded by Georgetown graduates Jonathan Neman, Nathaniel Ru and Nicolas Jammet and has developed a following among bankers and technology workers, Bloomberg reports.

In other restaurant news, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report shares last week were upgraded to strong buy from outperform by Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro. He set an $1,800 price target on the stock.

Vaccaro is bullish on the company's recent menu-price increase, designed to help Chipotle pay for its recent increases in employees' wages and benefits.

The price increases create "significant upside to second-half consensus comparison expectations," Vaccaro wrote.

Also last week Northcoast Research analyst Jim Sanderson upgraded Wendy’s (WEN) - Get Report to buy from neutral, just a week after he downgraded it.

The downgrade came after the Reddit crowd helped push the stock up 26% June 8. But the stock fell back, making Sanderson more comfortable.

“Nothing last week changed our outlook or the fundamentals of the business,” Sanderson wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg. His store checks are “just as compelling as ever," Sanderson said.